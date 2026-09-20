5 Players To Watch in Patriots' Home Opener vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots are back in action Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Week 2 in the NFL rolls on.

New England remains in search of its first win of the 2026 season after falling to the Seattle Seahawks 13-10 last week. They'll have a shot to earn it at Gillette Stadium this afternoon.

Here are the five players to watch on Sunday in the Patriots' home opener.

QB Drake Maye

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last time out for Maye might have been the worst game of his young career. The gunslinger tossed three interceptions, all on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter. A bounce-back performance would serve as a reminder of the MVP runner-up that led New England last year, not the one who struggled in the NFL season opener last Wednesday.

"I vow to myself to be better and realize it's a long season but at same time we can't have those," Maye said after last week's loss. "We can't have those. It's unacceptable and I know we got to get back to work. That wasn't how I play football and how I want to represent my game and playing quarterback for the Patriots."

Fortunately for Maye, the Pittsburgh's defense is nowhere near as impressive as the Seattle's. Plus, Steelers top cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been ruled out for this week. Watch for if the Patriots' 24-year-old quarterback can rebound from his disastrous performance in the season-opener.

WR Romeo Doubs

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England gave Doubs a four-year, $68 million contract this offseason to be the offense's second option in the wide receiver room. However, with A.J. Brown now on injured reserve, Doubs is now in the top pass catcher role.

However, in Week 1, Doubs reeled in zero of his three targets, including dropping a wide open pass which hit him directly in the hands.

"I just wasn’t locked in enough on the football," Doubs said regarding the drop. "The results speak for themselves. I’ll be better moving forward."

EDGE Gabe Jacas

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As New England's second-round draft selection in April, Jacas joined a pretty lackluster edge rusher group. After a late start to camp due to a contract holdout and injury, plus lackluster preseason performances, the 22-year-old notching a sack last week was an encouraging sign for his young career.

"I mean, there's a lot of stuff I can clean up," Jacas said after last week's loss. "First sack, first game. Not too bad, just look at the film when I get back and work on the things I need to work on. You know, just continue to improve as weeks go on."

With a week of experience under his belt, can Jacas get in the face of Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

CB Charles Woods

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury bug has already hit New England early this season, including cornerback Carlton Davis III. The veteran has been ruled out for Sunday with a neck injury. With that, expect Woods to get the nod as the Patriots starting cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez.

Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is also out for Sunday, so Woods should get an easier assignment than he otherwise would have. Regardless, watch for if he can hold up well whenever Rodgers puts him to the test.

OT Morgan Moses

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots veteran right tackle did not allow any pressures last week against the Seahawks top-tier pass rush. However, Sunday will mark yet another test for Moses. Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith tallied two sacks each last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Watt made his mark with a pick-six.

Against two of the better pass rushers in the NFL, Sunday will be another tough test for Moses. Keeping pressure away from Maye will be pivotal.

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