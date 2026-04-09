Patriots Draft Preview: Top Safeties Set, But The Rest Unclear

The New England Patriots struck gold when they drafted Craig Woodson in the fourth round last spring. They also struck gold when they signed former All-Pro Kevin Byard to a one-year deal this past offseason.

Those two safeties are set to be one of the best duos in the NFL in 2026. Although Byard replaced fan favorite Jaylinn Hawkins, fans are already excited about what the defensive pairing can do for the Patriots' chances to repeat as AFC East champions this season.

But not all that glitters is gold. The depth at the safety position can be a bit worrisome at this point in time.

Here's the 10th installment of the Patriots On SI Positional Draft Preview, examining the top half of the safety depth chart -- which could become a top unit in the league -- and how the bottom half of it can be improved with a few tweaks.

Current Depth Chart:

The pairing of Byard and Woodson will be a match made in heaven. Byard, the former Tennessee Titans star who head coach Mike Vrabel raved about last season, led the NFL in interceptions just a year ago. Woodson, thrust into the starting role as a rookie, came on quick to become a force in run support.

Losing Hawkins -- a true free safety ballhawk -- will hurt. But the group behind the top two of Mike Brown, Dell Pettus, John Saunders Jr. and Brenden Schooler (when he's not on special teams) are the ones expected to step up.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) walks in the players tunnel before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Top Prospects:

The need for a premier safety may not be as drastic as the team's need for a tight end or edge rusher. But the Patriots have met with several safeties during the pre-draft process, including one who's getting look in the first round.

Toeldo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is considered one of the top safeties in the entire draft, trailing just Ohio State's Caleb Downs and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman. His range and twitchy athleticism is part of the reason why New England hosted him on a "Top 30" visit earlier this offseason.

But he will certainly be a top-50 pick, and the Patriots just don't need to draft a safety that high. So what are some other options?

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One name that's getting more traction as of late is Penn State's Zakee Wheatley. Another player who's gotten Patriots interest, he's an older prospect (24 years old), but has shown development during his time in college. Him, along with South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore and TCU's Bud Clarks, could be nice additions to the secondary on the second or third days.

Final Pick Prediction:

If the Patriots don't end up drafting Wheatley, they'll likely settle for a lesser-known prospect on the last day. Players like Iowa's Xavier Nwankpa or SMU's Ahmaad Moses could be nice adds, but Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. showed enough at the Combine to earn a spot on an NFL team. Pencil his name in for the later rounds for New England.

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