Why Craig Woodson's Growth Mindset Is Important For Patriots

FOXBORO --- Craig Woodson was arguably the New England Patriots' best draft pick last season. Drafted out of Cal in the fourth round, Woodson instantly jumped into the starting lineup as a rookie.

In the process, he finished fourth on the Patriots in total tackles (79) and stamped his claim as one of the NFL's best young defensive backs in Super Bowl LX. The success that Woodson had at the end of 2025 should carry over into 2026, which is fantastic news for the Patriots.

"It gave me a lot of confidence knowing that I could play at a high level with the best guys on the field and I just want to keep building on that," Woodson told reporters after the team's community day this week. "I’ve got to keep getting better every day that I come into the building. What I did last year was last year, this is this year and I’ve got to prove myself again."

The 25-year-old Woodson was a star in run support last season, often finding himself up in the box and contributing to stuffing plays before they developed. While there were some lapses in coverage, Wooson admitted that he's working on that this year.

How? By honing in on that confidence that's gotten him this far already.

Woodson Wants To Get Better Each Day

NFL New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I would say the moments that I did not have confidence were the moments that I may have given up a play or something," he said. "For me this year, that’s the biggest thing, having confidence going in that I can make every play out there and I can run with guys. I can do what I know I can do, so I’ve just got to trust myself."

The Patriots might have also made the best possible transaction to help with Woodson's growth in confidence. They went out and signed free agent safety Kevin Byard to a one-year deal this winter, adding one of the league's best ballhawking safeties and one of its best on-field leaders.

Before they even stepped foot on the field together, Byard has already been impressed with the young Woodson.

"I think he’s a very talented player, just watching the film, seeing some things that he did last year. Trying to build upon that," Byard said earlier this month. "A very smart — he’s a mature guy too as well. I know he’s only in his second year. He seems very mature how he goes about his business, so I’m excited to be able to play with him for sure."

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) catches a pass for a touchdown under pressure from New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

So why is the Patriots' safety duo so important for the team's success? It's going to open up the secondary for plenty of highlight plays. Byard led the league in interceptions a year ago (seven), while Woodson showed up on the national stage (he had 10 tackles in the team's Super Bowl loss to Seattle).

The Patriots Need Another Strong Year Out Of Woodson

Most of the defensive core remains the same for New England, with a few changes. Jaylinn Hawkins, Woodson's running mate a year ago at safety, is now with the Ravens. Khyiris Tonga is now with the Chiefs, while Jack Gibbens joined the Cardinals.

Woodson has become one of the most seasoned players on New England's defense after just one season, and can become an ever bigger factor in the team's defensive plans. While Byard will set the tone at the back-end of the defense, Woodson can become a close second.

Woodson may look different out on the field (Woodson agree to give Byard No. 31 this offseason for an undisclosed amount, he wouldn't share when asked), but the new No. 4 is excited for what the veteran can teach him in his second season.

"I know he’s going to help me out there when it comes to seeing things, allowing the game to slow down even more than it’s stating to already," he said. "Once we get to practice and on the field, I’m sure he’s going to give me some keys and some tools that are going to help me."

So it's just another day for the young defensive back, one who wants to get better each and every day he's at the facility. It's that mindset that's gotten him to this point already in his career, and why the Patriots are going to be over the moon about his development in 2026.

"I think everybody just wants to move forward and keep working," Woodson said. "That’s how it is, we’ve got to keep working and get back to where we want to be and win games this year. It starts now. We’ve got to work, put in the grind and everything will take care of itself."

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