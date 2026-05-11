Patriots Fill Roster, Sign Rookie Edge Rusher

Three days of rookie minicamp, and the New England Patriots have rounded out their 90-man roster for the summer (or 91, if you want to get technical about the International Pathway Program).

The team has reportedly signed edge rusher Xavier Holmes to a free agent contract following a successful tryout. Holmes' signing was first reported by his agency, Exclusive Sports Group, after spending three days with the Patriots. He'll now remain in the area for a rookie training camp ahead of OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp this summer.

It was the second signing the Patriots reportedly made following rookie minicamp, as they also signed Hawaii safety Peter Manuma as well.

Holmes was one of 17 players invited to New England's rookie minicamp this weekend as a tryout player. The Patriots now add some needed depth off the edge with Holmes, who was a productive pass rusher for Maine and James Madison in college.

Beginning his career with the Black Bears, Holmes played in just two games during his first two seasons. It wasn't until 2023 that the edge rusher broke out of his shell. He started all of JMU's 11 games and had 51 tackles and four quarterback hurries. One year later, the 6-foot-2 Holmes was named Second Team All-CAA after starting 12 games and recording 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Patriots Add An Experienced Pass Rusher

Ahead of the 2025 season, Holmes transferred to JMU for his final year of eligibility. He finished with 30 tackles, four pass breakups and a blocked kick. He was seventh in the Sun Belt in sacks (six) and had 2.5 of those in the conference title game against Troy.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes linebacker Gannon Weathersby (3) celebrates with safety Jacob Thomas (7) and defensive lineman Xavier Holmes (9) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Holmes went undrafted and the 24-year-old also had an invite to the Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp. He'll now compete with a roster spot with several young edge rushers, including Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson and fellow rookie Quintayvious Hutchins.

The Patriots added to their defensive end room this past offseason after losing Anfernee Jennings (release) and K'Lavon Chaisson (free agency). They signed Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year deal, Jesse Luketa to a one-year deal and also traded up to acquire Illinois' Gabe Jacas in the second round. The Patriots also have veteran Harold Landry returning.

New England already had one member of last season's James Madison squad on the roster. Following the draft, the Patriots agreed to terms with wide receiver Nick DeGennaro on an undrafted free agent contract. Holmes now becomes the second Dukes player to arrive in New England for 2026.

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