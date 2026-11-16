5 Losers, 0 Winners in Patriots' International Embarrassment vs. Lions

Even in another continent, the New England Patriots could not escape another poor performance. The team had arguably its worst performance of the season in a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

New England fell back down to a .500 record and made a few substantial additions to its grocery list of injured players.

Here are the five biggest losers, and no winners, from the Patriots' rock-bottom performance against the Lions.

LOSER: WR A.J. Brown

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. That is what the Patriots had to give up to acquire Brown from the Eagles to be their top pass catcher. Since then, the 29-year-old has appeared in four games, and has played from start-to-finish just twice.

On his 26 targets this year, he has tallied just 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns. On Sunday, he totaled 27 yards on his pair of catches. However, as has been a recurring theme for Brown, he also had a drop what should have been a routine grab.

AJ Brown drop in his Week 10 return pic.twitter.com/UEZ7z4N9vO — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 15, 2026

Plus, the receiver did not finish the game due to a hamstring injury.

"Wasn't able to finish," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about Brown. "We'll see what the severity of that is once we get back and kind of go from there."

LOSER: QB Tommy DeVito

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Derrick Moore (8) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during the first quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting quarterback Drake Maye went down at the end of New England's first drive of the day, DeVito came in and played the remainder of the game. In that span, the Patriots put just seven points on the board.

The 28-year-old finished Sunday with just 81 yards on 24 attempts. That total marks the few yards by a Patriots single-game passing leader since former New England quarterback Mac Jones' three attempt, 19 yard performance in the snow against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 6, 2021. Not to mention, the signal caller also had a brutal interception with a clean pocket and multiple open receivers.

Nobody at Fox noticed the Patriots WR running down the left side of the field WIDE OPEN on the DeVito interception that he threw into 3 guys. pic.twitter.com/nI6o15UDch — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 15, 2026

"Not good enough are the words I would say," DeVito said. "Offensively, just never really got going; never really was able to get into a rhythm, really get drives going. Too many three and outs and just hurting ourselves. Even the one drive that we had that resulted in a touchdown took 16 plays and there were still errors on that that happened."

LOSER: Injuries

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots' Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

At this point, "LOSER: Injuries" can be pre-penciled into this article on a weekly basis. On Sunday, the depleted Patriots squad lost Maye, Brown, edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones (cramps), linebacker Robert Spillane (illness) and cornerback Charles Woods (undisclosed).

Fortunately, New England has an extra week to get healthy. However, for the Patriots to lose their top QB, WR, LB and one of their best EDGEs, is a disastrous development for a squad which has already dealt with countless injuries.

"We'll have to get some more tests run and we'll see when we come back what it ends up being and the severity of whatever injury he has," Vrabel said when asked about Maye.

LOSER: RBs Corey Kiner, Rhamondre Stevenson

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England's run game was borderline non-existent against Detroit. Kiner was the team's leading rusher...with 25 yards on his 10 attempts. Yet, somehow, his abysmal 2.5 yards per carry looks elite in comparison to Stevenson's final tally. The 28-year-old had four yards on six rushes, good for .7.

Plus, neither player helped much through the air. Kiner had no receptions, while Stevenson had just one catch which he picked up a single yard on.

"We got beat," Stevensons said. "We didn't play well enough as a unit. Really that's offense, defense, and special teams. We didn't play good enough. We have to go back and watch the film and see what we can pick."

LOSER: CB Christian Gonzalez

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs after a catch for a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the third quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's performance for Gonzalez can be chalked up to a less-steep stock down than the rest of the names on this list. However, after a career-worst performance last week, another poor showing from the 24-year-old is far from encouraging.

On the bright side, Gonzalez hauled in his first interception on the season. Even still, his most memorable play of the day was allowing a 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown to Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who made the Patriots defender look like he was on a Slip 'N Slide.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN 56-YARD TOUCHDOWN IN GERMANY



NEvsDET on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/47fPY2mHzx — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

"Again, he slipped and the guy made a play," Vrabel said. "Nobody else helped him get the guy on the ground, so they're going to catch passes on everybody. It's good to see him come back and respond and challenge guys and get an interception and try to get a turnover."

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