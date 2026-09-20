Patriots Got Major Production From Veteran WR in Steelers Win

FOXBORO — Mike Vrabel has had enough of the Romeo Doubs questions.

During his postgame press conference following the New England Patriots' 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the head coach was asked about Doubs' bouncing back from his catchless Week 1.

He wanted to set the record straight about his thoughts on Doubs' performance one week later.

"Rome dropped one ball last week in the first game," Vrabel said bluntly. "People drop passes. People miss tackles. You guys just don't see them all the time, you guys see the drops and the easy ones.

"Rome got back to work. (He) worked extremely hard. (Wide receivers coach) Todd (Downing) did a great job. Again, we'll get back and coach him."

And get back to work he did.

Romeo Doubs, Welcome To The Stat Sheet

It was an impressive showing for Doubs in his second Patriots game, and first playing without A.J. Brown alongside him. He caught three balls for a game-high 96 yards. The cherry on top was a 63-yard catch-and-run to help the Patriots get out of the shadow of their own end zone.

"I thought the day was productive," Doubs said postgame, giving praise to the other side of the ball. "Going into this week, I emphasized playing complimentary football. And I think the defense went beyond that, and I salute them.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just look forward to just continuously improving and move on to what's next."

He signed a massive four-year, $68 million contract to join New England this offseason. He showed why he got that much money Sunday. Drake Maye found him on a quick hitter to get him involved (though he did fumble out of bounds at the end of the play), before connecting on a pair of big chain-movers.

The first one, Doubs slipped open down the Steelers' sideline and sprinted his way to a 29-yard pickup. Later in the second half, that aforementioned bomb helped set the Patriots up on the other side of the field. It was the longest catch of Doubs' five-year career, and his 96 yards were a new high for him.

The Patriots offense still struggled in totality against the Steelers, who held them to one rushing touchdown and a pair of field goals. But to see the Maye-to-Doubs connection begin to take shape showed exactly what this wide receiver can bring to this offense.

"I think I maybe even put it out in front a little more, he may have scored," Maye said. "Good to get some big plays."

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Needed A Big WR Performance

Until Brown returns off of IR from his high-ankle sprain, and maybe until the Patriots offense starts firing to the tune of 300+ passing yards, Doubs' play might always remain under the microscope from the fans. His output in Week 2 though is a shining moment that the 28-year-old can hang his hat on.

And maybe, much to Vrabel's delight, there might not be as many questions about Doubs this week.

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