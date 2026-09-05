Patriots Have Been Impressed With A.J. Brown's Growth, Leadership

FOXBORO — A.J. Brown knows firsthand what Mike Vrabel’s coaching style is like.

The New England Patriots wide receiver spent the first three years of his NFL career with Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans. As a rookie, he’s been extremely vocal about Vrabel’s tough coaching.

“I think just when I first got to the league, I think he was just trying to let me know how the game is played,” Brown told reporters before Saturday’s practice. “It’s a week-to-week league, and you got to come prepared each and every week. And it didn't help that my first game, I had 100 yards, and he was trying to bring me down.”

It’s that same style that Brown’s seen being coached onto second round rookie Gabe Jacas. The edge rusher hasn’t had the strongest start to his career, and it’s led to some harsh coaching from Vrabel.

Seeing that made Brown laugh.

“I went to talk to Gabe because Vrabes was on him really tough, and I'd be sitting in my chair laughing just to see that process, just witness it all over again,” Brown said. “But I went to have a couple words for Gabe, you know, to keep him locked in. Hopefully my words helped.”

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) hugs Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Brown Has Embraced Vrabel's Coaching Style

That’s been one of Brown’s best qualities since growing into the veteran that he’s become. The leadership skills that Brown exudes has become clear to Vrabel.

At the top of a crowded wide receiver depth chart that includes Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III, Brown’s leadership — both spoken and unspoken — have done wonders.

“I think that the maturity has been probably what I've appreciated seeing on a daily basis,” Vrabel said. “We had A.J. as a young player, continued that relationship personally, and I could sense that he was growing and making strides in that regard. But having him here and seeing him each and every day in the way that he communicates and where he's at the training room and his routine (has impressed me).”

This summer has been exactly what the Patriots wanted when they traded for Brown. The leadership. The personality. The success on the field. It’s all come in waves.

Against his former Eagles teammates in joint practices, Brown was a star. He caught almost pass thrown his way and dominated all day.

Seeing that isn’t new for Vrabel. But seeing that coupled with his growth as a professional has taken Vrabel aback.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) warms up during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just seeing his routine, his daily routine, and the way that he talks to the young receivers, or the way that he communicates with Todd (Downing) or Josh (McDaniels) or the quarterback,” he said. “I would say that that's probably a little different than the day-to-day person I saw as a young player.”

Now as Brown enters his eighth year in the NFL, and first in a Patriots uniform, he’s approaching the season opener against Seattle the same he’s always done.

“It’s one game, and it's the only game that I'm thinking about,” Brown said. “There's no build-up. At the end of the day, somebody has to win, somebody has to lose, and we're gonna go home.

“And that's the mindset going into it, and you know, make the most of your opportunities, and let the chips fall they may. You know, there's no build-up.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!