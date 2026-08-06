Patriots Have Confident Backup LT if Will Campbell Remains Limited

FOXBORO --- Last spring, the New England Patriots drafted two offensive tackles. While their first round pick Will Campbell became a mainstay at left tackle as a rookie, their other draft pick didn't see the field that much.

Now, that seventh round selection could be in line for a larger role in his second season. Marcus Bryant, who played in just 12 games last season, was with the Patriots' starting offense at left tackle during Thursday's training camp practice.

He had gotten the larger role because Campbell, who was spotted wearing a large brace on his left arm, was limited. Campbell spent team drills on the other field while Bryant and the rest of the first-team offense took snaps. It was a big step up from Bryant, who hadn't gotten reps with the starters to this point in camp.

"Just being able to step up and compete, you know, and being able to step in for my brother means a lot," Bryant told reporters after practice.

Bryant Takes The Lead In The Backup LT Race

Because of Campbell's absence, it pushed Bryant up to the first-string offense. That meant that rookie Dametrious Crownover moved up from the third team to the second team, and Caleb Lomu took snaps at left tackle with the third team. It was a change of pace at the position during the Patriots' 11th practice of the summer, but gave some important clarity about the depth of the position.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Bryant speaks to the media after training camp on Aug. 6, 2026. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Bryant held his own against a stout New England front. In 1-on-1 reps, he beat Dre'Mont Jones on one rep before losing one to Gabe Jacas. It's a learning experience for Bryant, who might be thrust into a larger role now with joint practices and preseason games rapidly approaching.

"Being able to come in and think like a starter," Bryant said on his mindset heading into his second season. "Growing up and maturing is part of hte game. I feel like I took another step this year."

What does a step in maturity mean for the 24-year-old?

"It means a lot," he said. "It means, you know, I'm gonna do my best to try and get on the field and try to help the team."

Campbell Was Limited In Thursday's Practice

While not much is known on Campbell's status, it didn't appear to be anything major. Campbell took part in stretching and individual drills, but might be nursing an arm ailment that the team is monitoring. In his place, Bryant took over in an offense that is putting an emphasis on tempo.

A better look at Will Campbell’s arm brace: https://t.co/OdpQRGv7zt pic.twitter.com/LALK2ZNpZv — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 6, 2026

"Just getting up and getting set," Bryant said. "Being able to see the defense with one set of eyes. It's a huge deal."

Bryant has gotten reps on both sides of the line this summer, helping his case to potentially make the roster as a swing tackle. He's competing with Lomu, Crownover, James Hudson and Lorenz Metz for one of the final offensive tackle jobs. He said he feels just as comfortable at left tackle as he does at right tackle.

"It's just trying to switch your brain, you know, from punching with your left hand instead of punching with your right hand," Bryant said.

Being put into the starting offense right now is a good sign for Bryant. He's continuing to trend in the right direction, and could gain some steam as the Patriots' top backup option at left tackle if Campbell's injury lingers.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!