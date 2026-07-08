Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Can Will Campbell Recover From Struggle-Filled Playoffs?

At this time last year, the New England Patriots were preparing to welcome their first round pick, offensive tackle Will Campbell from LSU, to his first training camp as a pro.

One year later, the offensive linemen is heading into his second summer, but with a lot more questions surrounding him. How will he bounce back from an off-and-on rookie campaign, one that resulted in a trip to the Super Bowl? Is he healthy enough to start? Will a change happen?

In our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026 Rankings," we have Campbell ranked No. 16, the fourth offensive lineman to make the list so far. The growth opportunities are right in front of him, but there are questions about how this year's rookie class could impact Campbell as well.

To check out our full rankings, and where Campbell stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Constant Offseason Training

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) jogs to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few, if any, Patriots' presumed starters carry greater responsibility into 2026 than Campbell. As New England’s primary option at left tackle, the fourth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft is once again expected to accept the duties of protecting the blindside of quarterback Drake Maye. Prior to suffering an MCL injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Campbell demonstrated solid fundamentals, ranking among the league’s top rookie linemen in both pass protection and run blocking.

Still, it should be noted that Campbell’s troubles markedly increased following his return from injury. During the Patriots’ postseason run, he allowed 29 pressures, 14 of which came in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, some have speculated whether a move to the interiors might be in both Campbell’s and New England’s long-term best interest.

With the start of training camp fast approaching, the LSU product has undergone an aggressive training regimen, designed to reduce his technical flaws.

In fact, Campbell has recently been spotted training in Oklahoma alongside top-level veteran talent, including Philadelphia Eagles’ lineman Lane Johnson and Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins. Due to his solid on-field skills set — as well as his extensive football IQ — Campbell is poised to silence his naysayers in short order. - Mike D'Abate

Should The Clock Be Ticking?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What do the Patriots plan to do with Campbell, both this season and in the years in the future? The left tackle, the one that both Eliot Wolf and Mike Vrabel have praised this offseason, has found himself in the crosshairs of a positional competition – even if there doesn’t need to be one.

With the team drafting Caleb Lomu in the first round, who played his college ball as Utah’s left tackle, it felt like there was inadvertently a fire that was lit under Campbell. He’s coming off a postseason showing that didn’t leave a good taste in anyone’s mouth, and recovering from a nasty injury that really derailed his play. Lomu potentially taking over for the blindside isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, considering the 22-year-old rookie.

But Campbell has played good football at this level so far, so it makes sense for the Patriots brass to let him go once more.

This will be a make-or-break season for the LSU alum. If he struggles again, or can’t get onto the field because of injury, the Patriots may feel like it’s best to roll out Lomu at left tackle – and potentially find a new home for Campbell across the offensive line (right tackle? guard?) - Ethan Hurwitz

Connection With Drake Maye

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few in the NFL are as underappreciated as offensive lineman, who are pivotal to protecting the quarterback. For the Patriots, Campbell serves as one of the key figures on their offensive line.

The MCL injury really derailed what was a productive start to his career in several facts of his game. Also, the showing against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl put a damper on his rookie season as a whole. It exploited some flaws that the then-rookie had in his game, as those 14 pressures is a number that will stick with him for quite some time.

Campbell and Lomu have a competition brewing should something arise at the left tackle position, but until that happens, the pair of first rounders continue to work off each other.

It’s worth mentioning Campbell does have plenty to build on, and his relationship with quarterback Drake Maye is tight. The pair have been spotted out and about plenty last year. For Campbell, continuing his protection of Maye and also improving from recent mistakes could serve as key to a successful season for the Pats. - Jennifer Streeter

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