Patriots Veteran Edge Rusher Praises 'Strong' Will Campbell at Training Camp

FOXBORO --- Nine training camp practices in, New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell's play has caught the attention of his teammates.

Heading into his sophomore year, Campbell spent the spring rehabbing from a torn MCL suffered against the Bengals late last season. He also trained in Oklahoma with some of the NFL's best offensive linemen, such as Lane Johnson, Tristian Wirfs, Dion Dawkins and Creed Humphrey.

"Just a ton of knowledge," Campbell said when asked what he learned from the workouts. "I worked with a lot of guys who have been around a long time and done it at a high level for a long time. So just anything that they could teach me that could help me or, whether that's football or off the field or just training and just being around them in the same environment."

Through the start of camp, the work has seemingly paid off. Campbell has stood out on the offensive line. His abilities have caught the attention of his veteran teammates, including edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks to the practice fields at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell Impressing a Familiar Foe

When the Patriots signed Jones in free agency this offseason, they acquired an edge rusher who they got a first-hand look at two times last year. Jones played against New England when he was with the Titans in Week 7, then with the Ravens in Week 16.

Although Campbell missed the Week 16 matchup due to his MCL tear, Jones lined up directly against the now-22-year-old while with Tennessee.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (41) celebrates sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought Will was really patient in the sets back when I was in Tennessee when I went against him," Jones said Tuesday. "I thought he was strong at the point of attack. It's still true to this day."

Jones then noted how Campbell has improved his game since the two last lined up against each other in October.

"Will has definitely gotten better from the last time I played him last year during the game," Jones told reporters. "He's definitely watched a lot of film and honed in his technique even more. And, I mean, it's fun to watch and it's fun to compete against him every day."

As for what specifically Campbell has gotten better at?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's definitely a lot more stout," Jones continued. "He's not as easy to push back, I guess. I mean, not to say he was easy before. I still gotta put in a lot of effort. But he's definitely become smarter, more patient with his hands. He stays square a lot more, a lot better than he did in his sets."

Campbell's improvement protecting Drake Maye's blindside could be pivotal in aiding a Patriots offensive line which ranked bottom-10 in the NFL in sacks allowed last season.

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