Patriots Legend Drew Bledsoe Issues Drake Maye Warning to Fans

The New England Patriots are coming off an unexpected championship game run earlier this year, which unfortunately culminated in a decisive loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

However, former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who himself went to and lost Super Bowl XXXI in his fourth year of being a starter, issued a warning to quarterback Drake Maye. When it comes to the added pressure with having gone to a Super Bowl, and implored fans to not have too unrealistic expectations for 2026, the Patriots Hall of Famer wanted to fans to temper their win-first expectations.

After also managing a regular season that saw him end up as the runner-up in MVP voting – just one first place vote (23) behind eventual winner Matthew Stafford (24) – the expectations are sky high for Maye.

Especially after an offseason in which the team added receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, in addition to guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, first round rookie offensive tackle Caleb Lomu and third round rookie tight end Eli Raridon – all of whom could end up helping Maye boost his performance in 2026.

"There is a different kind of pressure that comes with that," Bledsoe said on the Up & Adams podcast on June 10. "It's like a one-foot putt; all you can do is miss ... they also went on this pretty amazing run last year, and a lot of things had to fall into place in order for them to make it to the Super Bowl."

Sep 9, 2001; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe (11) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals beat the Patriots 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Bledsoe also explained to fans that if they have Maye winning the MVP and the Patriots winning the Super Bowl as the sole rubric of a successful season, they may well be in for a disappointing ride this year.

"The one thing that I would say to people out there is temper your expectations just a little bit," Bledsoe continued. "If your expectations are MVP and win the Super Bowl, that's really really hard....just appreciate what this guy is doing."

What are the Realistic Expectations for Drake Maye in 2026?

As Bledsoe notes, it is wholly unrealistic to see both the Super Bowl and MVP award as the only definitions of a strong, successful season.

Obviously the goal is always to win a championship, especially for contenders like New England who were there last year. But Bledsoe is also correct in asserting there was a certain degree of luck over the course of their playoff run.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws in the first quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The team faced a Bo Nix-less Denver Broncos in the AFC championship and needed total capitulation from Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud – who threw four interceptions in one half of football – in order to advance through the Divisional Round.

The expectations are high for Maye, and rightfully so – and certainly they are far greater than they were one year ago. But it will also be an additional challenge for the 23-year old to play with the weight of said expect on his shoulders.

The schedule in 2026 will certainly be tougher, and if difficult patches arise during the season, it will be a good test for Maye (and the Patriots fanbase) to bounce back.

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