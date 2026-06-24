Patriots Linebackers Share Unique Perspective On Learning Defense

The New England Patriots have plenty of knowledge when it comes to the linebacker position, and how to both play and coach it.

Head coach Mike Vrabel played 14 seasons in the NFL at linebacker, winning three Super Bowls before eventually coaching the position for Ohio State and the Houston Texans. Defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr coached inside linebackers for three seasons under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans. Recently-promoted linebackers coach Vinnie DePalma was a star for the BC Eagles in college in the middle of their defense.

It's more than obvious: The Patriots know what's going on when it comes to the linebacker position.

So when the Patriots linebackers need to be coached up, or need something to work on, they have plenty of avenues to approach. But some of them have begun to speak with other position coaches during the spring to gain a more holistic approach of the defense.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as it's always important for players on the field to be aware of everyone else's assignments. But for rookie Namdi Obiazor, it's something he wanted to hone in on. The former defensive back is working with assistants that don't coach his position so that he can get better.

When he spoke to reporters after the team's Juneteenth football clinic, Obiazor explained his reasoning.

What Obiazor Is Trying To Gain Out Of These Conversations:

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) takes questions from the media after rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"All the defensive staff, it's not really just one coach you're working with," Obiazor said. "I'm talking to all the defensive coaches ... linebacker, DC, head coach. Even the DB coaches too, just knowing how they're playing behind us or the d-line, knowing how they're going to be fitting the run. I'd say we're all working together just to know how everything's going."

That makes sense, right?

For a rookie, it's always great to learn every possible thing about the playbook. Especially for Obiazor, you'll never know if the Patriots plan to eventually use him as a rotational safety, something he did at TCU after transferring in from junior college.

But for veterans, especially one that's been in New England for a few seasons, it may seem like a hassle to talk to the cornerbacks coach or the defensive line coach. Christian Elliss -- entering his third full season with the Patriots -- has plenty of experience in the NFL playing linebacker.

Obiazor's Teammate Does The Same Thing

Still, he's able to learn so much from doing the same thing.

"From a veteran’s perspective, I’ve seen it, I’ve done it," Elliss said at the Patriots Foundation's flag football game at a local elementary school this week. "You have to talk to your DBs, talk to your d-line. It is very important to know what everyone else is doing because then you know your piece. You’re a piece to a puzzle of the 11 guys on the field, and if you know what everyone else is doing, then you can fit in perfectly."

When asked about his mindset about talking to other coaches, Elliss praised Obiazor for doing that. He called the rookie "wise" for it. For Elliss, sometimes he may disagree with what's going on in the secondary and question the staff.

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the linebacker puts aside his pride to help the Patriots practice. So far, it's seeming to work.

"From a veteran’s perspective, it’s something that comes naturally," Elliss said. "I'll talk to Book (safeties coach Scott Booker), I'll talk to J-Ham (cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton), or I'll talk to Clint (defensive line coach Clint McMillan). 'No I didn’t like that, I don’t want your DBs doing that,' and he’ll be like 'Well, they’re doing it this way for this reason.'

"I’ll have to sometimes lay it to the side and be like 'You know what, like, for the betterment of the team, yeah let’s do it.' But at the end of the day, it’s just about communication. Open communication."

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