Patriots Rookies Spend Morning at 'Special' Juneteenth Football Clinic

NEWTON --- While kids across the country got to enjoy their day off from school, members of the New England Patriots rookie class stopped by Newton North High School to take part in a Juneteenth football clinic.

In partnership with the Newton Community Education and the "I'm Amazing Program," the newest players on the Patriots roster were able to give back to the community. Juneteenth celebrates the day of June 19, 1985, where enslaved people of African descent in Texas learned of their freedom.

"Any time, esepcially today, it's even more special to do," offensive tackle Caleb Lomu told reporters after the event. "Every time we get an opportunity to come out and just be with the kids, it's always special."

Lomu, New England's first round pick back in April, has become a favorite at the team's community events this spring. Earlier in the offseason, the Patriots hosted elementary school kids to the facility for their annual "Community Day." Lomu was equally as jovial today as he was during the last event, laughing with the students and bringing plenty of energy.

Patriots Rookies Out In The Community

Every rookie under contract, drafted and undrafted, were present at the event. Second round edge rusher Gabe Jacas, who remains without a rookie deal, was not. For those in attendance, including linebacker Namdi Obiazor, he's begining to appreciate all the responsibilities that come with being a Patriot.

BC alum Quintayvious Hutchins is back in Newton and making friends. pic.twitter.com/LKr42iux42 — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) June 19, 2026

"A good opportunity for us just to give back to the community, to be around kids," Obiazor said. "It's definitely good that the team's helping out with this."

Rookies were broken up into small groups to work on drills. Some of them involved running routes and catching passes. Others, like Lomu's station, was working on tackling a bag. A few of the 1-on-1 routes that tight end Eli Raridon was involved in got pretty competitive.

It was all for a good cause, as all the proceeds went to the NCE's scholarship fund. This was the first event during the town's Juneteenth kickoff event, which also included an outdoor festival celebrating the holiday. It's an important day, one that the Patriots were sure to recognize.

Celebrating Juneteenth In Newton An Important Day

"It means a lot," Obiazor said. "Me personally, being African American and just the kids too, just kinda get 'em to know more about it. ... The staff has made it a known thing that they like to give back to the community, so I'd say it's good that they have things built in for us."

New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin speaks to reporters after the team took part in Newton's Juneteenth football clinic. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"It's a great day to celebrate," tight end Tanner Arkin said. "Being out here, able to give back to the community and the different causes ... It's just great. So grateful to be out here."

The Patriots got a heroes welcome as the day began, and were bombarded with autograph requests as the event closed. Several of the rookies said that this event was special to be a part of as their summer gets into full swing, and they adapt to living in New England.

"Everything about New England is awesome, especially the team, fitting in well with the team," Lomu said. "Coming in, there's a standard on the team, so just trying to git in with that as soon as possible is a big help for me. ... (To) be able to get with the area, go explore and get all these suggestions from people, just where to go eat and explore, so everything's been awesome."

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