Patriots Look to Preseason Star as Cornerback Room Suffers Significant Losses

Friday’s injury report revealed a tightened cornerback room for the New England Patriots (2-2), as they prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) on Sunday.

The losses in the defensive secondary include Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Carlton Davis III (neck), Karon Prunty (hamstring), and Channing Canada (hamstring).

In response to the injuries of all four cornerbacks listed above, the Patriots have signed CB Kindle Vildor and S Mike Brown to the 53-man roster and elevated S Elliott Davison.

Patriots make a myriad of roster moves today:



Signed to 53-man roster — CB Kindle Vildor



Placed on IR — FB Reggie Gilliam, WR Mack Hollins



Activated off NFI — S Brenden Schooler



Elevated from practice squad — LB K.J. Britt, S Elliott Davison — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 10, 2026

Prior to signing Vildor to the active roster, the Pats had just two corners eligible to play this week. Marcus Jones was listed as active, while Charles Woods has been designated as questionable with a shoulder injury.

With Vildor’s signing, the Patriots will likely carry three cornerbacks into their Week 5 matchup against the Raiders. While losing both Gonzalez and Davis is a massive detriment to the defense, here’s what you can expect from the backups:

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) wraps up with New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Patriots to Use Safeties At Corner?

On Thursday, the Patriots announced they were signing Mike Brown to the active roster. A 2026 free agent acquisition, Brown saw playing time in each of the previous two games against Jacksonville and Buffalo as an elevated practice squad player. Now in his fifth year in the NFL, Brown steps into a damaged secondary unit for the Patriots.

In addition to Brown’s signing, the Patriots elevated S Elliott Davison, who in his second year after going undrafted, will see his first regular season action in the NFL.

Friday’s injury report indicated one designation to the Patriots safeties. Craig Woodson is listed as questionable to play on Sunday with a shoulder injury. Despite a relatively healthy safety group in Kevin Byard, Woodson, and Jaylen Reed, the Patriots add two players to the positional lineup with Brown and Davison (note - New England brought S Brenden Schooler back from the non-football injury list, but he’ll primarily play special teams).

These roster changes suggest that we may see Brown, Davison or other safeties lineup at cornerback, or at the very least, in a hybrid corner-safety position.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Mike Brown (33) does a drill with safety Dell Pettus (24) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kindle Vildor Asked to Step Up in More Ways than One

One of the biggest preseason presences for the Patriots this summer was cornerback Kindle Vildor. An NFL journeyman in his eighth season and now, with his fifth different team, Vildor excelled in the preseason, recording 3 pass break-ups, 6 tackles, and an interception across three games.

Many were surprised to see Channing Canada get the fifth cornerback spot on the 53-man roster over Vildor. As a fifth-round pick out of Georgia Southern in the 2020 draft, Vildor’s career has been short of stellar, appearing in 81 games and registering two interceptions.

Now, Vildor will be asked to step into a huge role against the Raiders, who have presented one of the best scoring offenses in football. Averaging 28.8 points per game, the Raiders rank seventh in total scoring on the season in the NFL.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition, no quarterback has thrown for more touchdowns this season than Kirk Cousins, who is currently tied with the 49ers’ Brock Purdy for the league lead (11).

Cousins will look to receivers Tre Tucker and Cody White this weekend, with Jailen Nailor sidelined due to a concussion.

The real challenge for Vildor and the rest of the secondary is TE Brock Bowers, who’s historically dominated defensive secondaries of Raiders’ opponents. Considering the lack of size in the cornerback room (all three corners that haven’t been ruled out average a height of 5-foot-10), stopping the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Bowers will be the biggest challenge for this Patriots team.

Last week’s performance against the Buffalo Bills presents optimism for this week’s feat, as the Patriots injured secondary held skilled TE Dalton Kincaid to seven yards on one reception.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots defense, under the leadership of defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr, will take on the high-powered offense of the Las Vegas Raiders and their first-year head coach Klint Kubiak this Sunday at 1 p.m.

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