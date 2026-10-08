Patriots Safety Duo Getting More Comfortable Each Week

FOXBORO — On Wednesday, both of the New England Patriots' starting safeties spoke to reporters at their lockers. They spoke about carrying over confidence from game to game, preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders offense they'll be facing on Sunday and clinching the win last week with an interception.

But for Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson, both of them have begun to form a deep bond on the field as they man the last line of the Patriots' defensive backfield. Through three games together, they've combined for 19 tackles, three pass breakups and Woodson's interception put the 29-26 win in Buffalo on ice.

Despite Woodson missing one game with a shoulder injury, he's starting to get more and more comfortable playing alongside the veteran Byard — and vice versa.

"We definitely have chemistry," Woodson told Patriots On SI. "I think for us, we talk all the time and we see a lot of things the same, so I think it makes us play faster."

Woodson shined as a rookie a year ago, and now he's being given an otherworldly mentor in Byard, who led the NFL in interceptions a season ago. Byard, a captain in his first season with New England, has continued to earn the respect of his young counterpart.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that feeling is mutual. Getting Woodson back only helped a Patriots defense that started the year off strong. That was evident in how the team responded from their Week 3 drubbing in Jacksonville.

"It was awesome," Byard said. "Obviously Craig is another player that we trust on that can go out there and make plays. I think for what we both bring, just being versatile as far as our disguise and different things that we can do. ... It was good to have him back for sure."

Patriots Might Rely On Woodson, Byard Plenty This Week

The Raiders lean on their tight ends a lot. Both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer have been big parts of how they've gotten off to a 3-1 start this season, and having bigger bodies on the field could put some additional pressure on the safeties. It's helped Kirk Cousins soldify himself back as a starting quarterback and have the Raiders thickly in the AFC conversaton four weeks in.

"I can't say enough about them," Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. "Really, Brock is a receiver. That's impressive — what he does at his size, the speed, the route craft, and being able to catch at the catch point. He's like a big slot receiver. He has downfield speed, he runs outward breaking routes, he runs routes like a receiver, but then also he's got the ability to double guys up inside.

"I think that Mike has really turned into a complete tight end, and everything that I think people that looked at him coming out of the draft envisioned."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard (31) shake hands with other captains before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How are both Woodson and Byard embracing that challenging? Head on.

"You kind of have to be good with your keys, read run/pass," Woodson said. "I think we'll get a plan together, get going and stick to that."

"We've done a good job up until this point, but this is going to be probably the biggest challenge up to this point," Byard said.

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