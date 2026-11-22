After this week, the New England Patriots are set to rattle off seven-straight weeks of football games. How they look will be a major factor into whether this team gets into the playoffs without starting quarterback Drake Maye.

Back-to-back losses by this Patriots team has put them at .500 heading into their Week 11 bye, and something has to change. The defense allowed 80 points in the last two games combined and the offense is seeing the challenges of having to play without some of their best players healthy.

With some really difficult games looming on the schedule, here are some Patriots players who'll need to step up and meet some of the high expectations set out for them — including one player who is now forced into the starting lineup.

QB Tommy DeVito

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though no fault of his own, DeVito will be under the microscope moving forward. Tasked with replacing Maye during a playoff push isn't an ideal scenario, and when you factor in how he looked against Detroit last week, the hopes might not be all that positive right now.

But how will the backup-turned-starter perform? Will he step up and start playing competitive football? Will he wilt away and the Patriots continue to lose? Does he play well enough to keep New England afloat when January rolls around? We'll see, but the Patriots' newest starter will have plenty of eyes on him.

DT Christian Barmore

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) during the second half at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barmore is the fourth-highest paid player on the Patriots roster, earning $21 million a year. He hasn't lived up to that price tag in 2026, as the veteran defensive tackle's snaps continue to drop in recent weeks. He played a season-low 22 snaps last week and is playing less than Cory Durden up front.

After this season, Barmore doesn't have any more guaranteed money on his contract that he signed in 2024. He'll need to start getting on the field more and making a larger impact to potentially earn a roster spot once 2027 rolls around.

CB Christian Gonzalez

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs after a catch for a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the third quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The year began with Gonzalez inking the largest contract for a cornerback in NFL history. He's also making $33.75 million a season, making his per year deal the richest on the Patriots. In the last two games, he has been the worst version of him since being drafted. Gonzalez has allowed 12 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Gonzalez has dealt with a shoulder injury and did nab his first interception of the season against the Lions, and his future with New England is certainly set in stone. But based on how he's played, the Patriots will certainly need to realize that teams are going to start picking on one of the league's top man-to-man corners a lot more.

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