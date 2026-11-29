If the New England Patriots want to inch their way closer to the AFC playoff picture, that's going to have to start with a road win against the lowly Los Angeles Chargers.

On paper, the Patriots are easily the better team. When you watch them on film, the 5-5 Patriots are also easily better than the 1-9 Chargers. Even without Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito should give you enough servicable snaps to get back into the win column.

And the Chargers essentially handed the Patriots a gift a few weeks before Christmas. Starting quarterback Justin Herbert was ruled out with a concussion suffered last game, meaning that backup D.J. Uiagalelei will be making his first NFL start under center.

Everything seems like it's going the Patriots' way heading into Week 12, but they need to avoid the possibility of losing a trap game to one of the league's worst teams. Througout the week, the Patriots were game planning for all three of the Chargers quarterbacks (Herbert, Uiagalelei, Jake Browning).

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (7) hands off to running back Keaton Mitchell (34) during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Have Been Getting Ready For Every LA QB:

"I think being able to prepare for Justin, D.J. or Jake. Again, the plays are the plays. What they do is what they do," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. "We can go back and watch the 173 snaps that D.J.'s had the last two years in preseason and some of the regular season and watch Jake's stuff. But conceptually, that's what they do. I'm sure they'll have some modifications, and again, we'll just have to see how the game plays out."

Uiagalelei doesn't have much tape at the NFL level. A starter at three colleges from 2020 to 2024 (Clemson, Oregon State, Florida State), the 25-year-old hasn't made that much noise since signing with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent a season ago.

This summer, he lost the QB2 battle to Trey Lance, but after an injury to the former first rounder, Uiagalelei was promoted to the backup spot. He played briefly earlier in the season after Herbert injured his thumb, throwing a touchdown in the process.

But now he'll be called on to play the entire game and while Herbert wasn't officially ruled out until late in the week, the Patriots had been preparing for this outcome.

What Uiagalelei Brings To The Table:

"Obviously, we know a lot more about Herbert’s play style than the next two guys, D.J. and Jake, if they make Jake active," defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr said. "But they are aware of their play styles. Obviously, there’s a lot more tape of Herbert, but everybody’s aware of the contingency plans. We went over that again (Wednesday), the contingency plans if we get news if something else changes."

Jul 31, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (7) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These last two games, the Patriots defense has gotten carved up by the likes of Jordan Love and Jared Goff. That shouldn't happen this week, especially if the team has been preparing for Uiagalelei.

The Patriots should win this game. But they shouldn't take Uiagalelei's inexperience for granted, or else they'll drop their third-straight game and fall further down in the playoff picture.

"Strong arm. I would say more from the pocket than Herbert," Kuhr said about Uiagalelei. "Obviously, some inexperience. But he made some plays in college; obviously, he’s made a roster. So, I would say he’s a professional, he’s going to take advantage of his opportunity just like every backup quarterback does."

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