Top 25 Patriots of 2026: If Healthy, Alijah Vera-Tucker Will Shine

Considering the New England Patriots' offensive line in 2024, the performance of the 2025 unit was one of the best in recent memory. And still, what people will remember is the dreadful showings in their postseason run.

So changes they made, each with some risk attached to it. They traded away their starting center, traded up for a right tackle in the draft and signed an oft-injured left guard. But that left guard has the makings of a Pro Bowl player, if he can remain on the field.

At No. 18, Alijah Vera-Tucker has the opportunities to be a real difference maker in New England. The former first round selection signed a hefty free agent contract back in March and is getting paid to help fix this offensive line. Let's see if he can make it happen.

To check out our full rankings, and where Vera-Tucker stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Cannot Ignore Injury History

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) works with coaching staff during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Patriots moving Jared Wilson from left guard to center, it was clear that they needed to bring in someone new to fill that hole. Why not go out and sign one of the league’s most talented guards in Vera-Tucker?

The former New York Jets first round pick (who was taken one slot ahead of Mac Jones back in 2021) has all the talent in the world to be a superstar on the offensive line and has proven to be a mauler when it comes to clearing out lanes in the run game. One thing that is just impossible to ignore is his injury history. Since being drafted out of USC, Vera-Tucker has dealt with an Achilles injury and a torn triceps (twice).

It’s really hard to turn a blind eye to AVT’s health, and it’s something that could easily derail the Patriots’ plans this season.

He’s been limited in parts during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but hasn’t missed a day in terms of attendance. He’s told reporters that he’ll be up to full speed by the time training camp rolls around, but there’s always worries when it comes to his availability. If he can remain on the field and in pads, there is no reason why the Patriots can’t get Vera-Tucker’s best football. - Ethan Hurwitz

On Track To Return

New England Patriots offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker speaking to the media following voluntary offseason workouts. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

By signing Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million contract this offseason, the Patriots have placed a great deal of trust in the veteran guard. When healthy, Vera-Tucker is among the league’s best interior lineman.

As a rookie, the former USC Trojan was selected for a spot on the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team after playing in 16 games. While injuries would inhibit his performance during his second and third seasons with the Jets, he did return in 2024 to start 15 games.

While few question his extensive skill set, the Patriots’ new left guard has spent much of his career on the unfortunate side of injury. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman appeared in just slightly over 50 percent of his games due to health reasons. Vera-Tucker’s 2022 season ended after just seven games. In his final year with the Jets, Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season after tearing a triceps before Week 1 began.

Still, it should be noted that Vera-Tucker was a full participant during minicamp, having recently declared himself as “on track” and “feeling great” throughout offseason workouts. As such, New England’s presumed starting left guard is confident in both his ability and availability to keep quarterback Drake Maye out of harm’s way, while also helping to facilitate a running game which struggled at times during 2025. - Mike D'Abate

Contract Is Risky

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball as guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) defends against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Vera-Tucker, his risky contract signing this offseason was part of the Patriots' plan to avoid what happened in Super Bowl LX (where the Seattle Seahawks' persistent pressure created chaos for quarterback Drake Maye in New England's backfield). So the Patriots went out and signed Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million deal to fix that situation.

Because of his health issues, Vera Tucker is also receiving substantial per-game active roster bonuses. For each game that he suits up for, the veteran guard will earn an extra $250,000.

With that money in play and a change of scenery, Patriots fans can expect him to see plenty of action. With Vera-Tucker feeling confident in his abilities to be healthy for the summer, his presence at left guard can help lift the burden that other offensive linemen may face in training camp. This could prove paramount to the longevity of the Pats’ season in 2026. - Jennifer Streeter

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!