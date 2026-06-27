The Underrated Patriots Addition Who Changes Everything This Offseason

The New England Patriots gave up six sacks in the last game they suited up for -- a dreadful showing in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks -- and immediately got to rework adjusting their starting offensive line.

They traded away starting center Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears and kicked starting left guard Jared Wilson inside to replace the hole in the middle. In free agency, the Patriots agreed to terms with former New York Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker on a three-year contract worth $42 million.

That one signing, the one that gives New England a first round talent at left guard, can totally change the complexion of the team's offense this season. The offensive line that allowed an NFL-record 21 sacks in the postseason last winner now has one of the league's most athletic players protecting Drake Maye, and for a pretty team-friendly contract.

Vera-Tucker is expected to make $2.3 million this season in base salary, along with $21 million in guarantees. Despite being limited during the team's offseason practices following a season-ending triceps tear a year ago, Vera-Tucker has the capability to help anchor own the offensive line.

"I’ve really enjoyed myself out here," Vera-Tucker told reporters at mandatory minicamp. "I think just to be a part of a team, you know, where everybody expects excellence, from the walkthroughs to the meetings to the practices, I’m just feeling really lucky and blessed to be a part of something like that. And all of that is being led by a good coach in (Mike) Vrabel and the rest of the staff as well."

His injury history is worrisome (he's played in just 43 of a possible 85 games since being drafted 14th overall back in 2021), and is always the black cloud hovering over his career, but the upside is clear. When he's healthy, Vera-Tucker can be a premier guard in this league.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"It’s definitely a hard process to go through," Vera-Tucker said back in March after signing. "I feel like any athlete who’s been through injuries understands that, and it used to upset me because I’m playing at such a high level for my team. Not being able to play, be on the field with my team, that’s just something I’ve had to learn to deal with.

"But I think going into the future, I’m feeling really confident in myself and really confident in this team and this training staff to get me through multiple seasons here, and I’m excited about it."

Vera-Tucker's Versatility, Leadership Can Help Patriots' OL This Season

He's also versatile. During his career, he's started games at every position, but center (20 games at right guard, 16 at left guard, six at right tackle and one at left tackle).

Wilson played well as a rookie last season at guard, but it was clear that he was still adjusting to the position switch at times. His natural position in college was center, he was drafted by the Patriots to be a center and now has the opportunity to play a full season at the spot that feels most comfortable to him. That gives AVT plenty of chances to take on a leadership role on the offensive line.

On both sides of Vera-Tucker is Wilson and Will Campbell at left tackle. Both second-year players went through ups and downs a season ago and could both be helped by a veteran presence sandwiched between them.

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is wrapped up on a carry in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Helping Second-Year Players Can Be His Biggest Contribution

"I think highly of Will, looking at from LSU and last year," Vera-Tucker said. "I think he’s a great player. He was a rookie last year who was dealing with injuries as well. For him to be able to play through that and play in the Super Bowl, like I said, I think very highly of that and commend him for that as well."

Additionally, Vera-Tucker's abilities in the run game can help open up the offensive playbook a lot wider. The running game was productive a season ago, but there were times where both Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson were overwhelmed trying to get back to the line of scrimmage.

In an ideal world, with Vera-Tucker healthy, those lanes will be open a lot more consistently. The running back duo can now work the left side of the offensive line this year with ease, and trust that the gaps will be easy to navigate through.

"I’m a natural athlete so I think for me to come in and with my talents and my work ethic, I hope to bring great energy here and great work ethic to a good o-line already," he said earlier in the offseason. "I’m not coming here with any high expectations for the o-line itself. I’m just coming in ready to work and I’m sure by the end of this year and the season we’ll be proud of ourselves."

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