5 Players To Watch In Patriots at Seahawks in Season Opener

New England Patriots football is officially back, with a Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks slated for tonight at 8:20 p.m.

Last time out, Seattle dominated New England, 29-13. The champions simply controlled each aspect of the game, leaving plenty to be desired by the fans back in the Foxboro area.

Here are five players to keep an eye on when the Patriots attempt to get their revenge over the Seahawks.

CB Christian Gonzalez

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off a historic contract extension, Gonzalez may have the most important role out of any Patriot defender: stifling Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Despite the loss, he did exactly that in the Super Bowl, as the pass catcher tallied just four receptions for 27 yards on 10 targets.

Seattle lost its top running back from last season, Kenneth Walker III, to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. A potential slow start to the Seahawk's ground game, combined with a lockdown performance by Gonzalez against the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, could lead the Patriots to a successful start to their season.

WR A.J. Brown

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after the catch at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Patriots and Seahawks last faced off, New England's air attack was nowhere to be found. Drake Maye averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt, down by two from his regular season mark. Stefon Diggs, who was the Patriots' top target throughout the year, was also held to just 37 yards.

Enter Brown. The 29-year-old has tallied over 1,000 yards in six of his seven seasons in the NFL and is expected to bring a spark to New England's passing game.

However, even with Brown's sustained success, Seattle's defense is no easy battle. Keep an eye on whether the pass catcher already has clear chemistry with Maye.

OT Will Campbell

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' pass protection may have been the biggest contributing factor to their Super Bowl loss. Maye was taken down six times, one of which forced a fumble. Plenty of that pressure came from the quarterback's blindside, which is anchored by Campbell.

The then-rookie was playing through a torn MCL suffered late in the regular season. Now fully recovered, how will the 22-year-old fare against an elite Seattle pass rush

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Stevenson tallied just 23 yards on the ground in the Super Bowl, he made up for it with five receptions for 40 yards and the Patriots' sole touchdown of the game. Although he is expected to be part of a 1-2 punch with TreVeyon Henderson this season, Wednesday will be the Stevenson show.

On Tuesday, the second-year back was ruled out for the season opener with an ankle injury. Expect the sixth-year veteran to take a large majority of New England's offensive snaps, ahead of backup Corey Kiner and a potential practice squad elevation.

EDGE Dre'Mont Jones

Tennessee Titans linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (45) exits the field after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another issue for the Patriots in the Super Bowl? A lack of pressure on the quarterback, especially off the edge.

New England defensive tackle Milton Williams contributed the team's sole sack on Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold. Additionally, the Patriots lost K'Lavon Chaisson — who tallied three sacks in the playoffs last year — in free agency to the Washington Commanders.

The Patriots hope Jones can be a partial remedy to their lackluster pass rush. The 29-year-old signed with New England this offseason on a three-year deal worth $36.5 million. Can he bring a spark to the team's edge rusher room?

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