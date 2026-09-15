3 Things Patriots Must Fix if They Want to Beat Steelers

The New England Patriots aren't in new territory. Last year, their first season with Mike Vrabel at the helm, they dropped the season opener to fall to 0-1. This year, similar result.

But how can the Patriots get back on the saddle and right the ship in Week 2? Well, they have the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town — a team that beat them at home last season, and is coming off a solid win a week ago.

No easy task, but it's a matchup that should show the Patriots' prowess on both sides of the ball.

If the Patriots want to earn their first win of the season and send the Gillette Stadium fans home happy this weekend, here's what needs to change from last week's showing in Seattle.

Regain Drake Maye's Confidence

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 in Seattle might have been Maye's worst game as the Patriots quarterback. That's kind of jarring to imagine. The 24-year-old played well enough to walk out of Lumen Field with a win, but three fourth quarter interceptions threw that notion out the window.

After the game, Maye put the loss on his shoulders. This week, the Patriots need Maye to stand right back up and elevate this offense like he did all of 2025.

"Everything in the passing game is built on timing and built on protection," Vrabel said Thursday. "Drake will learn from it, we will all learn from it, and hopefully we will be better for it in the end."

If Maye can return to form, where he's able to hit his receivers down the field and make smart decisions with the football, the Patriots should end up winning this game. Josh McDaniels should call some quick hitters early into the game to try and have his young quarterback settle in.

Open Up More Running Lanes

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't help the Patriots that their running game was nearly non-existent against Seattle's defense. They totaled just 58 rushing yards from running backs, and for most of the night, nothing was cooking from the inside.

It was clear that the Patriots wanted to establish the run and control the time of possession. But other than a few late bursts from Rhamondre Stevenson, it was like running into a brick wall, over and over and over again.

"What we believe in is trying to run as many positive plays and stay in as many more advantageous downs and distances to stay balanced," Vrabel said. "That's what we believe in. We don't want to just say we have to run it so many times, we don't want to throw it. We can throw it 45 times, but there's an interesting stat on that that - when you throw it 45 times, unless you're Tom Brady, you win about 20% of the games.

"We're trying to run it with a purpose and to be able to set some things up. And if you're playing a team that is in split safety, like they're in split safety to stop the pass, not to stop the run. So, we should be able to run the football."

The Patriots will likely get TreVeyon Henderson back after he missed the opener with an ankle injury. If Henderson is a full go, and the offensive line can clear lanes against a stout Steelers' front seven, that opens up the entire playbook.

Don't Leave Top WRs Wide Open

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, the Steelers got solid outings from their top two receivers to beat the Atlanta Falcons. D.K. Metcalf (four receptions for 40 yards) and Michael Pittman Jr. (three receptions for 58 yards) didn't light the world on fire, but helped the Steelers open the year with a win. If the Patriots want to shut them down, they'll need some good showings from their secondary.

It's not like they didn't get good cornerback play last week. In fact, Christian Gonzalez played really well when he was lined up against Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It's the plays where he wasn't lined up against JSN that the Patriots struggled.

On a fourth down, the Seahawks found a wide-open Smith-Njigba — who had been left alone in zone coverage. He took it 45 yards for a game-changing touchdown. The Patriots can't afford to let those two big-bodied pass catchers alone in space.

"Well, the impact that it makes on the other players, where they fit. If you're playing zone and you're going to travel them, what zone?," Vrabel said about the impact of having a cornerback travel with a team's top receiver. "If you're playing man and he comes over into the bunch you better be ready to have some answers. And everybody — the impact that it makes on everybody else."

I'd expect Gonzalez to line up against Metcalf, while Carlton Davis goes up against Pittman. Marcus Jones is a prime candidate to line up against Roman Wilson in the slot. If life becomes difficult throwing the ball for Aaron Rodgers, the Patriots should win.

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