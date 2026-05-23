Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs

We're getting closer to the start of the 2026 NFL season, and for the New England Patriots, that means organized team activities.

The defending AFC champions are set to begin their OTA schedule next week at their practice facility, and it will be the first chance for reporters to see the full team fully practice together for the first time (out of the players who attend the optional sessions).

So before that all begins, what would the 53-man roster look like at this point in time?

Meaningful football, including strapping on pads for the first time, isn't going to arrive for a little bit and we'll just be able to get a look at non-padded practices. But before OTAs kick off, here's what a potential active roster for New England might look like this season.

QB: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (3)

I would be stunned if anything happens to this group between now and the start of the regular season. Maye's MVP-caliber season in 2025 has him sitting comfortably on top of the depth chart, while DeVito and Morton both offer intriguing skillsets in a pinch.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings, Jam Miller (4)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In my last roster prediction, I only had the Patriots keeping Stevenson, Henderson and Miller at running back. This time, I'm adding Jennings to the bunch. Entering his third season, Jennings has proven to be a more-than-capable player out of the backfield and on special teams. Keeping four running backs might be a bit much, but it gives New England some breathing room in case of injury.

RB: Reggie Gilliam (1)

New England gave Gilliam a hefty contract in free agency, so anyone else winning this job would be pretty jarring. Gilliam has put together a great career for the Buffalo Bills since signing out of Toledo in 2020, and should help usher in the new era of Patriots fullbacks this season.

WR: Kayshon Boutte, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Kyle Dixon (7)

Enough has been written about AJ Brown and a potential trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. So I've decided not to include him in this projection (though it seems more than likely that a deal will happen). Instead, I've kept Kayshon Boutte making the team, as well as second-year slot Efton Chism III. In spite of not trading for Brown, undrafted wideout Kyle Dixon will earn a spot.

TE: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Julian Hill (3)

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) warms up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This is a position that also feels set in stone. Henry and Raridon are locks, while Hill signed a three-year deal to be the Patriots' top blocking tight end. CJ Dippre and Tanner Arkin are both two young players that could stick around on the practice squad, but them earning spots on the 53-man roster feels far-fetched.

OL: Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mike Onwenu, Jared Wilson, Ben Brown, Dametrious Crownover, Caedan Wallace, Marcus Bryant (10)

In my last prediction, I had the same unit of 10 players, but instead of Wallace, I threw in free agent signing James Hudson. I've decided to reverse course and go with the younger player with guard experience. The Patriots are fairly thin at all three interior spots, and keeping Wallace to be a backup guard makes more sense than having yet another tackle.

DT: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, David Blay Jr. (5)

It feels like an undrafted player will make the team on both sides of the ball, and it feels like it could be Blay on defense. The quick, but undersized defensive tackle out of Miami got lost in the shuffle in last year's team that made it all the way to the national title game, but he could add some pass rush qualities up the middle. As for the rest of the group, these feel like the four with the most high-end talent.

EDGE: Gabe Jacas, Dre'Mont Jones, Harold Landry, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson (5)

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

I didn't have Swinson in my last prediction, but the former LSU star has too much talent and upside to not make the roster for the second-straight year. He missed out on the spot to Ponder, who became a key player on several special teams units. I went with an extra edge rusher in case Landry's knee injury continues to nag the veteran as he enters year nine.

LB: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Namdi Obiazor (3)

The Patriots lost plenty of stand-up linebackers in the offseason, including Marte Mapu, Jahlani Tavai and Jack Gibbens, Despite that, they'll decide to go light at that position. Both Spillane and Elliss had fantastic seasons as starters, while the rookie Obiazor (who used to play defensive back in college) can turn into a nice chess piece on defense.

CB: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Kindle Vildor, Karon Prunty (5)

These five players were also in my last projection, but they were joined by Marcellas Dial -- who's coming off a torn ACL that he suffered last summer. Here's a little bit of roster manipulation, where I have the Patriots placing Dial on the PUP list as he continues to work his way back. He's a player New England could certainly use, but his health could determine what happens.

S: Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Mike Brown, Brenden Schooler (4)

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) enter the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After being a rotational player for the last two seasons, I have the Patriots releasing Dell Pettus. Why? I think that the team signing Brown -- who played under Mike Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans in the past -- can fill that role on special teams, while also chipping in a lot more on the defensive side of the ball.

K: Andy Borregales (1)

Nothing has changed here. Borregales will remain the Patriots kicker after a successful rookie campaign a year ago. Maybe the team decides to bring in a second face for training camp as competition, but Borregales should win that easily.

P: Bryce Baringer (1)

Same goes for Baringer at punter. The Patriots did invite Indiana rookie Mitch McCarthy to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, but didn't end up offering him a contract. The veteran Baringer appears to be more than safe as he goes into his fourth season.

LS: Julian Ashby (1)

May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby (47) waits for his turn at practice during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Even before strapping on the pads, Ashby has officially won the long snapping gig. The Patriots signed free agent Niko Lalos back in March, but just recently released him for undrafted defensive tackle Travis Shaw. Ashby will stick around for his second year.

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