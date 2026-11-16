Exploring 4 QB Replacements For Patriots After Drake Maye's Injury

The New England Patriots are faced with the daunting task of finishing the 2026 season on a positive note, while sitting at 5-5 and looking to find a solution to the biggest problem the organization has been faced with in years.

Star quarterback Drake Maye is expected to have an ankle fracture that will sideline him for an extended period of time, according to NFL insider Ian Rapaport.

With this news entering the NFL spotlight, the Patriots will need to rework the entire makeup of their team. On Sunday, the offense struggled to find any production under backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Sources: #Patriots QB Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out an extended period of time.



It’s even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season. Maye came back from Germany and will seek more medical information. pic.twitter.com/jaOFw9qLGu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2026

"I don't think it was good enough, I think there were things that he missed," Mike Vrabel said on DeVito's performance.

He also shared: "I wouldn't imagine [Maye] being available when we come out of the bye."

Vrabel alluded to DeVito being the starter in their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in two weeks.

While the game plan certainly changes with Maye on the sidelines, there's potential that the personnel changes too. In the coming weeks, New England may look at the practice squads of other teams or free agents for a solution at quarterback.

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots' Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

On Monday, Vrabel was asked about looking outside of the organization for quarterbacks and said that it's not "the case right now," but added that "we'll have conversations and we'll discuss it, and look and see."

If Vrabel and the front office look elsewhere for quarterbacks, here are some available players that the Patriots could sign in light of Maye's injury:

(Note: The Patriots cannot trade for any players signed to another team's 53-man roster, as the trade deadline passed on Nov. 10).

4 Notable Available Quarterbacks For Patriots:

Bailey Zappe (Current Status - Free Agent)

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bailey Zappe started his NFL career in New England as Mac Jones' backup quarterback. He played in 14 games for the Patriots and was the team's transition player between the Jones and Maye era under center.

While Zappe never played under Josh McDaniels, his ties to New England and his experience as a depth player in offenses like Kansas City's and New York's would make his transition back to the Pats a fairly easy one.

Sam Hartman (Current Status - Washington Commanders Practice Squad)

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (15) rolls out top pass during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third-year quarterback could hit headlines for a second week in a row — this time, however, in an unrelated way to his participation in a reality dating show.

Hartman is a long-time friend of Drake Maye, having both grown up in North Carolina and played on the same youth football teams. While Hartman's notoriety isn't a product of his on-field performance, the Patriots could explore the potential of bringing in a second Carolina-born quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo (Current Status - Free Agent)

Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ten years ago, if someone said that Jimmy Garoppolo would be the Patriots starting quarterback, it would have made a lot of sense. As crazy as it sounds now, Garoppolo realistically could compete for the Patriots starting job.

At 35-years-old, Garoppolo is well-seasoned, playing behind Tom Brady, of course, but also leading the 2019 San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. Garappolo was hand-picked by McDaniels in the second round of the 2014 draft, and could reunite with his old offensive coordinator for a second time (after McDaniels signed Garoppolo to the Raiders in 2023).

Chris Oladokun (Current Status - BC Lions in the CFL)

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the pre season game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Oladokun filled in for an injured Patrick Mahomes in the back-half of the Chiefs 2025 season, where he threw for 235 yards and one touchdown in three games.

Oladokun was released by the Chiefs prior to the start of the 2026 season, but was given an injury settlement. Oladokun's health would obviously impact his ability to play with the Patriots, but his recent NFL experience and two-way ability as a runner and a passer would allow him to fit in the Patriots offensive scheme built around Maye.

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