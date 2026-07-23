Patriots Releasing Young Fullback Shows Just How Cruel NFL Can Be

The NFL can be a tough place, and the New England Patriots dealt fullback Brock Lampe another tough hand.

The Patriots announced that they released Lampe from the active roster just a few days away from the start of training camp. They had signed free agent tight end Mitch Van Vooren and linebacker Riley Wilson, with the former creating a log jam on the roster at the tight end/fullback position.

An undrafted free agent signing last season, Lampe arrived in New England with the hopes of being the perfect fullback fit in the Patriots offense. After all, recently-hired offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels loves to incorporate fullbacks in his offensive schemes and the Patriots didn't have one on the roster.

So the Patriots brought in Lampe, who began to work with the starting unit during spring and summer practices. It was trending like Lampe, the Northern Illinois product, would crack the 53-man roster and have a large role in the offense.

Instead, he never got to put a game uniform on.

May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots fullback Brock Lampe (46) practices during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training Camp Injury Derailed His Rookie Year

In the Patriots' first fully-padded practice of training camp last year, Lampe suffered a foot injury that held him out of the following sessions. He was later placed on season-ending injured reserve, wiping away his rookie season before it even truly began.

The Patriots, who had been using Lampe quite often out of the backfield, had to scramble for a new fullback. After all, the team has had plenty of success with the position in the past. Heath Evans, James Develin and Jakob Johnson all shined with McDaniels on the coaching staff, and helped elevate the fullback position in New England.

With Lampe down for the count, the team converted backup tight end Jack Westover to fullback. He'd go on to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, and have the Patriots sign an exclusive rights tender in the offseason to keep him around.

To make matters worse, the Patriots went out and signed Reggie Gilliam -- one of the league's top fullbacks -- to a three-year contract in free agency. It was at that point that it seemed like Lampe's time in New England was coming to a close.

Lampe Was An Active Spring Participant

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam (44) does a drill with running back Brock Lampe (46) during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He participated in the offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp practices, but wasn't given the opportunity for another padded practice with New England. Now the 23-year-old Lampe has cleared waiver and his next stop is up in the air.

Lampe was fantastic in run blocking when he was in college, and it's part of the reason why the Patriots signed him in 2025. He's athletic enough to also move around in motion and maybe flex out in a jumbo tight end or an H-back in certain packages.

There was hope for him, at least from some Patriots fans online, that he could be the second coming of Develin and the other fullback greats. Instead, it appears that Gilliam, Westover and tight end C.J. Dippre (currently on the PUP list) will get the share of the snaps this summer.

It shows how tough the NFL can be, especially for younger players who don't hear their names called in the draft. At one time, Lampe was penciled in on plenty of 53-man roster projections as the Patriots' next fullback.

One year later and the team is moving on before he even gets another chance.

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