Patriots FB’s Sister Wins $18K Super Bowl Bet

For New England Patriots fullback Jack Westover and his family, Super Bowl LX will be a special one for his family. And that’s before the game even kicks off.

Back in the offseason, Westover’s sister placed a $5 bet on the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks to meet in the Super Bowl. Now, that bet has obviously hit as the Pats gear up to take on the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA this coming weekend.

“I think it was during camp she happened to throw $5 on a Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl matchup,” Westover said to KJR 93.3 FM, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “The payout happened to be $18,000.

“She has her second baby on the way, so she's happy about that," Westover continued.

Westover's Sister Is Cashing In On Super Bowl LX

At the time of the training camp bet, both New England and Seattle had very long odds to advance this far in the postseason. The Patriots’ preseason odds to win it all sat at +8000, while the Seahawks’ odds were at +6000.

Both of these teams making the Super Bowl would have been considered a bad bet before Week 1. But because of the Westover’s family roots, it was a predictable bet. The fullback and his siblings grew up in Washington, and he continued his college career playing for the Washington Huskies as a walk-on tight end. He went undrafted in the 2024 draft, but found himself getting his first shot in the NFL close to home.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (37) misses the pass against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Seahawks signed Westover to an undrafted free agent contract, but released him at the end of training camp with an injury settlement. Later that season, the Patriots brought him over to the practice squad, twice elevating him to the active game day roster.

Ahead of the final game of the season, he was signed to the 53-man roster, and has remained ever since. This summer — after fullback Brock Lampe was placed on season-ending injured reserve — Westover moved from his usual tight end position to fullback, a move that hasn’t come without growing pains.

This season, Westover has suited up in every game, and he’s started four of them. He’s caught just two passes, but has played 312 snaps on offense. He’s also been a contributor on special teams, playing 216 snaps on those units.

