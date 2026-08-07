Patriots Reshape Depth By Signing S Eric Butler, Releasing DT David Blay Jr.

12 days into New England Patriots training camp, the team has continued to adjust its roster depth.

The Patriots announced they have signed former San Diego State safety Eric Butler. In a corresponding move, New England released defensive tackle David Blay Jr.

Butler, 23, spent four seasons with the Aztecs before going undrafted in 2026. In college, he tallied 119 total tackles, plus an interception and forced fumble. Butler also worked in on special teams, blocking two punts.

Blay, 23, finished his collegiate career with the University of Miami after stints with West Chester and Louisiana Tech. He tallied 129 total tackles and 11.5 sacks in college before signing with the Patriots on May 8 as an undrafted free agent.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman David Blay Jr. (11) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Add Another Safety

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Patriots seemed to need an extra body at safety. While the group had quality players, it lacked the quantity necessary to get through the preseason. New England waited until after rookie minicamp to add to the room, signing tryout player Peter Manuma.

However, the Patriots have gone through camp with the same amount of safeties as they had pre-draft, as Brenden Schooler is currently on the non-football injury list. Signing Butler could reflect the team's desire to even the room back out prior to New England's first preseason game against the Colts on Thursday.

Oct 12, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; San Diego State Aztecs safety Eric Butler (6) intercepts a pass and scores a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Adding another safety could also allow the Patriots to minimize unnecessary preseason playing time for players already locked into a roster spot. Veteran Kevin Byard III and 2025 draft pick Craig Woodson project to be the group's starters. Dell Pettus has had an impressive camp and has likely solidified himself onto the roster as a backup safety and core specialist, as has Mike Brown. Schooler, a 2024 AP First Team All-Pro special teamer, has a guaranteed spot as well.

John Saunders Jr. and Manuma are the only other safeties in the room, meaning the addition of Butler could be in an attempt to hand out an even workload.

Subtraction at Defensive Tackle

Defensive tackle has been a group which New England has continued to add to in recent weeks. The Patriots signed Isaiah Iton -- who spent time with the team last offseason -- less than a week before training camp began. New England then added Casey Rogers on Monday, who most recently spent time with the DC Defenders of the United Football League.

The group also includes projected starters Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, top backups Cory Durden and Joshua Farmer, plus other potential contributors competing for a spot such as Leonard Taylor III, Eric Gregory and Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

In a room with a mix of high-end starters and plenty of depth pieces fighting for roster spots, Blay ends up the odd man out.

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