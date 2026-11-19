The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday that two of the biggest names in New England Patriots history — Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick — have moved one step closer to football immortality.

Both the Patriots chairman/owner and longtime head coach were named the finalist in their respective categories ahead of this winter's final selection meeting. Kraft, the contributor candidate, has been on the ballot for quite some time. Belichick, the coaching candidate, is in his second year as a possible inductee.

Kraft and Belichick will be two of 15 possible candidates that will be voted on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection meeting ahead of Super Bowl LXI. Per newly-installed bylaws, a candidate must receive 80% or more of the vote to be inducted. The 15-group ballot will be trimmed down to seven, and voters must select six of the seven for induction.

Here's a quick look at the qualifications of both Patriots legends, and how they've (somehow) been left out of the halls of Canton, Ohio, to this point in time.

Belichick's Snub Last Year Overhauled Voting System

Nov 9, 2008; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. New England defeated Buffalo 20-10. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick's nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins as a head coach are NFL records, and yet somehow he was left out of induction last year in his first year of eligibility. His 302 regular season wins are third-most in league history and his 31 playoff wins are the most ever. There isn't a coach more qualified to earn a bust in Canton than Belichick.

And yet, he was snubbed a year ago and drew a lot of cricitism. Since then, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has changed a lot of how the voting process happens, including shrinking the voting pool, removing the senior category for players. Now, candidates like Belichick and Kraft are on the same ballot as the players.

The legendary head coach, who's now leading the University of North Carolina, was hired in 2000 to replace Pete Carroll on the sideline. Since then, he was able to build the league's greatest two-decade dynasty and help orchestrate the growth of the greatest player of all time (Tom Brady).

Belichick left the Patriots following a 2023 season in which the team went 4-13 and ended up with the third overall pick. The 74-year-old beat out Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan for the final spot.

Kraft's Induction Has Been Deserving For A Long Time

May 7, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses the media at a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kraft has been a name in Hall of Fame conversations for more than a decade, and for good reason. Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994, the team has played in 11 Super Bowls — more than any other NFL owner — and won a league-high six.

Last year was the first time that Kraft, who grew up as a Patriots fan, made it past the contributor subcommittee. His absence from the Hall of Fame continued to make headlines each year, as Kraft's contributions to the league (including several TV deals and helping to end the 2011 lockout) have positively pushed the NFL forward.

Kraft advanced in the contributor category, beating out Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, Doug Williams and John Wooten. He'd become the Patriots' first non-player/coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame if selected.

"I think the ability to continue to grow this area, to grow what is Patriots, the Patriot Place and everything that surrounds this place. The success speaks for itself," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said about Kraft on Nov. 4. "I think he's always continuing to grow the game. I think having these conversations as a coach now with Robert about the media deals, the ability to grow the game, trying to strengthen our relationship with the players and what's best for the game of football.

"I mean, he admittedly started out as a fan of the team and then obviously was able to buy them. I started out as a fan of the Browns. I didn't end up buying the Browns, but I played in the NFL, so I guess we all have a dream. He's certainly done a lot."

They could both be enshrined alongside former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who's eligible for the first time this year. He was the most recent inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame this year.

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