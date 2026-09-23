Patriots Roster Moves: Place Dell Pettus on IR, Promote Young Edge Rusher

FOXBORO — The injuries in the New England Patriots' Week 2 win are piling up, and now another player has been placed on injured reserve.

Ahead of the team's Wednesday practice, head coach Mike Vrabel shared that safety Dell Pettus would be headed to IR with an ankle injury. Pettus, who left Sunday's win early, was spotted in the locker room ahead of practice with a boot on his right foot.

Pettus, 25, is in his third season with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He became a key part of the team's special teams units this year, and played in all 17 games in each of the past two seasons. He'll be out for at least the next four weeks.

Losing Pettus Hurts Secondary

Pettus wasn't the only member of the secondary to get banged up. Craig Woodson also left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, and was spotted after the game with a sling on his left arm. He wasn't spotted during the media-available portion of practice.

The team did get Brenden Schooler — who was on the NFI list with a back injury — back on the practice field. He still needs to wait until Week 5 before he can be activated to the active roster.

The Patriots used Pettus as a personal protector since he's come here, and that role will likely go to Jaylen Reed — who got a larger role on defense after both Pettus and Woodson went down.

They also have Mike Brown and Elliott Davison on the practice squad.

To take his place on the active roster, the Patriots signed edge rusher Jose Ramirez from the practice squad. Ramirez, 27, signed to the team's practice squad after roster cuts this past summer. He started his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before having stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Here's What Ramirez Brings To Roster:

Aug 1, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jose Ramirez (33) looks on before training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vrabel spoke about what Ramirez showed in practice the last two weeks, and why the team felt like he could help the 53-man roster.

"Been a really good practice player for us," Vrabel said before practice. "I think he's improved since the time he's been here, multiple times being recognized. He's taken the reps that we talk about being on the show team and using those to his advantage. So, whether they'll be an opportunity, we'll see, for him to be able to help us this week when we get down to the 48-man roster."

Ramirez offers a depth option to the Patriots edge room that has dealt with injuries. Harold Landry, a captain from a season ago, has yet to practice and remains on the PUP list with a knee injury. Dre'Mont Jones, who the team signed in free agency, left last week's game with a shoulder injury and wasn't spotted at practice on Wednesday. Rookie Quintayvious Hutchins was spotted in the locker room, but also wasn't present at practice.

Patriots Add Local Linebacker

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Benton Whitley (49) against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To fill Ramirez's spot on the practice squad, the team announced that they signed linebacker Benton Whitley.

The former Holy Cross product has bounced around since entering the NFL in 2022. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie that season, before also having stops with the Kansas City Chiefs (2022), Minnesota Vikings (2022-23), New York Giants (2023-24), Arizona Cardinals (2024), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025) and Cleveland Browns (2026).

Whitley is a native of Springfield, Massachusetts, and has played in six games with one fumble recovery and one pass defended. He joins linebackers K.J. Britt, and Riley Wilson on the practice squad

The Patriots' first injury report will be announced later today after the team's practice is finished.

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