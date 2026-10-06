Patriots Roster Moves: Rookie CB Signed, Edge Rusher Released

The New England Patriots, enjoying their second of two-straight off days after Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills, made a trio of moves on the back-end of their roster.

The team announced Tuesday that they released edge rusher Jose Ramirez from the 53-man roster, signed rookie cornerback Al'Zillion Hamilton to the practice squad and released rookie OT Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the practice squad.

Releasing the 27-year-old Ramirez, who had signed to the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad, now opens up another spot on the roster. He was promoted to the roster ahead of the Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording one special teams tackle.

"Been a really good practice player for us," Mike Vrabel said about Ramirez. "I think he's improved since the time he's been here, multiple times being recognized. He's taken the reps that we talk about being on the show team and using those to his advantage. So, whether they'll be an opportunity, we'll see, for him to be able to help us this week when we get down to the 48-man roster."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Jose Ramirez (43) on the kickoff return during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ramirez was drafted back in 2023 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before having stops with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League and the Philadelphia Eagles.

With two open roster spots, that likely leaves room for offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (injured reserve) and safety Brenden Schooler (non-football injury list), who become eligible to join the 53-man roster after missing the beginning of the season.

Rookies Swap On Practice Squad:

The Patriots brought in Hamilton, who began his NFL career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The 24-year-old cornerback played in 54 games during his college career with Fresno State and recorded eight interceptions. He was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team last fall, and joins fellow cornerback Kindle Vildor on the practice squad.

Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Channing Canada (hamstring) missed the Bills game this weekend, highlighting the need for depth on the roster for the secondary.

Syracuse offensive lineman Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (57) lifts Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) in celebration after a touchdown during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The rookie Weatherspoon arrived in New England last week ahead of their matchup against the Bills. Weatherspoon, who played for Howard and Syracuse in college, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

Part of why the team brought him in was likely because of his connection with the Bills offense, as well as a need for offensive line depth. Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten were both placed on IR after lower-body injuries, leading to the acquisitions of Weatherspoon and veteran Matt Pryor.

The Patriots return to the practice field Wednesday to prepare for their Week 5 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

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