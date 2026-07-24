Patriots Roster Moves: Special Teams Captain, Rookie WR Dealing With Injuries

The New England Patriots kick off their training camp schedule this weekend, but are sneaking in two more roster moves in before the practice officially happens.

According to head coach Mike Vrabel in his pre-training camp media availability, the Patriots are placing safety and special teams captain Brenden Schooler on the active/non-football injury list.

Additionally, the team is placing undrafted rookie wide receiver Jimmy Kibble on season-ending injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Schooler, who was the Patriots' top gunner a season ago, will be able to participate in football activities once the medical team clears him from the list. He's able to be activated at any time.

"He may be away for a little bit or out for a little bit," Vrabel said. "Those players on PUP and NFI can be involved in the meetings and then do their rehab and return to play with the trainers, and then when they’re ready to get on the practice field and practice with the team, they will."

Kibble, a 22-year-old rookie who played at Georgetown in college, had a tough climb to make the roster this season. He was one of four rookies brought in at the position, as well as 12 receivers on the roster, competing for jobs this summer.

A talented wide receiver in the college ranks, and once a kicker in college, Kibble spent the spring as an outside receiver in New England.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jimmy Kibble (19) runs with the ball at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If you watch his tape, he has tons of broken tackles," Stephen Amoako, Georgetown's wide receivers coach, told Patriots On SI earlier this offseason. "He's one of the best receivers, he was one of the best receivers in the country when it comes to catching a hitch, catching a hook route, catching a curl."

What Does This Mean For Patriots' Training Camp Plans?

At the end of the day, the Patriots don't lose much from these moves right now. Schooler is still able to play at any time, though he may begin the summer months a step behind his teammates. As for Kibble, he will remain with the organization on IR. The team could decide to release him from IR with an injury designation, allowing the rookie to sign elsewhere.

The Patriots have a deep group of core special teams players that can work in with Schooler absent. Cornerbacks Charles Woods and Marcellas Dial, safeties Mike Brown, Dell Pettus and Peter Manuma, and linebacker Chad Muma are now all in line for larger roles to close the month of July.

Schooler isn't the first Patriots player to be placed on an active injury list this week. The team already placed tight end C.J. Dippre and edge rusher Harold Landry on the physically unable to perform list, while putting third-year running back Terrell Jennings on the non-football injury list.

In a move reported yesterday, the Patriots added rookie tight end Jeremiah Franklin to the active roster, likely taking Kibble's spot on the roster.

The first Patriots training camp practice opens up on Saturday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m. on the fields next to Gillette Stadium.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!