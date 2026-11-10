Patriots Must Trade for WR After Embarrassing Loss to Packers (And Here's Why)
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Just about everything went wrong for the New England Patriots on Sunday, who dropped a 45-27 game against the Green Bay Packers — in part, due to four costly turnovers.
With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Patriots may look at other team's rosters to turn around the lack of success they've experienced the last three weeks.
On Monday, Mike Vrabel said that Sunday's performance wouldn't change how aggressive New England would be at the trade deadline, but also shared in his media availability that, "we gotta start putting ourselves in a position to start playing meaningful games in January."
Currently sitting at 5-4, the Patriots are on the brink of being a playoff team, with many challenging opponents ahead. To secure a spot playing "meaningful games in January," New England will have to find a way to revamp an injury-riddled and underperforming roster.
Receivers Not Getting the Job Done Against the Packers
In Sunday's loss to Green Bay, the larger issues centered around turnovers, unsuccessful pass defense, and an inability to protect the quarterback. However, one piece of information many are forgetting to discuss is the underwhelming performances from Patriots wide receivers.
On Sunday, Drake Maye targeted his wide receivers 24 times and only completed 13 of those passes. Certain passes, like Maye's interception to Evan Williams on pass intended for Kyle Williams, were catchable balls that the receiver couldn't come down with.
Additionally, the four sacks allowed are the most the third-year quarterback has taken all season. The Packers weren't able to apply quick pressure on Maye; but rather, the pocket collapsed before any receivers could find openings.
Fox's coverage of Sunday's game pointed to multiple angles where receivers were unable to find separation from their defenders or a break in the zone defense.
With Romeo Doubs on injured reserve for the next two weeks, and A.J. Brown struggling with a knee injury, reinforcements aren't expected to assist in creating more separation for this receiver room.
That's why one reaction from Sunday's loss could be to explore a trade for a wide receiver before the 4 p.m trade deadline on November 10.
Identifying Three Receivers New England Could Trade For
1. Josh Downs (Indianapolis Colts)
Downs has formally requested a trade from Indianapolis, who finds itself in a position to sell as much talent as possible at the deadline.
A 2023 third round pick, Downs came out of the same North Carolina program as Maye, and has admitted that he didn't explore the transfer portal because he wanted Maye to be his quarterback.
While never a top wide receiver option in Indianapolis, Downs has been a reliable pass-catcher during his four-year NFL career. His ability to create space and be shifty downfield answers the problem the Patriots faced yesterday in having their receivers get open.
2. Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers have reached an astonishing 0-8 record to begin the season after having a playoff bid one year ago. The Chargers are at the point of no-return with their current roster and should be looking to move on from some of their pieces.
Johnston is a striking name that many teams will have interest in at the deadline. The former first round pick is a deep-threat target that hasn't seen much production this season, scoring his first touchdown of the year in LA's most recent game.
The fourth-year player has been criticized in the past for his pass-catching ability and unreliable hands. But his separation downfield and 6-foot-2 frame creates a hopeful opportunity for Johnston to fit into New England's passing game.
3. Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Another former first-round pick, Thomas' production in Jacksonville has been overshadowed by the emergence of Parker Washington as the top wide receiver option.
Jacksonville has been the biggest buyer at the deadline, making three massive trades on defense in one day. But with three newly acquired players, the Jaguars front office may look to make room for their new talent by moving on from other players.
Thomas has generated a lot of buzz across the NFL as a player that the Jaguars are looking to move. The Patriots could be in on the mix of teams calling about Thomas before the 4 p.m deadline.
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Colby Shannon is a recent masters in sports journalism graduate from Indiana University, with experience covering the College Football Playoff, the NFL Combine, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. Shannon’s work is featured in IU Blogs, Indianapolis Business Journal, and New England Football Journal. Prior to joining On SI, he interned with College Sports Communicators as a content creator.Follow cjshannon7