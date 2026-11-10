Patriots Must Trade for WR After Embarrassing Loss to Packers (And Here's Why)

Just about everything went wrong for the New England Patriots on Sunday, who dropped a 45-27 game against the Green Bay Packers — in part, due to four costly turnovers.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Patriots may look at other team's rosters to turn around the lack of success they've experienced the last three weeks.

On Monday, Mike Vrabel said that Sunday's performance wouldn't change how aggressive New England would be at the trade deadline, but also shared in his media availability that, "we gotta start putting ourselves in a position to start playing meaningful games in January."

Currently sitting at 5-4, the Patriots are on the brink of being a playoff team, with many challenging opponents ahead. To secure a spot playing "meaningful games in January," New England will have to find a way to revamp an injury-riddled and underperforming roster.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receivers Not Getting the Job Done Against the Packers

In Sunday's loss to Green Bay, the larger issues centered around turnovers, unsuccessful pass defense, and an inability to protect the quarterback. However, one piece of information many are forgetting to discuss is the underwhelming performances from Patriots wide receivers.

On Sunday, Drake Maye targeted his wide receivers 24 times and only completed 13 of those passes. Certain passes, like Maye's interception to Evan Williams on pass intended for Kyle Williams, were catchable balls that the receiver couldn't come down with.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) attempts to make a catch against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the four sacks allowed are the most the third-year quarterback has taken all season. The Packers weren't able to apply quick pressure on Maye; but rather, the pocket collapsed before any receivers could find openings.

Fox's coverage of Sunday's game pointed to multiple angles where receivers were unable to find separation from their defenders or a break in the zone defense.

Not excusing the turnovers they’re a massive issue but it’s astounding the level of difficulty Maye has on a snap to snap basis. Constant pressure, no one separating. 70% or more of the Pats explosives have gotta be Maye just making something happen — Brady Penn (@bradypenn21) November 9, 2026

With Romeo Doubs on injured reserve for the next two weeks, and A.J. Brown struggling with a knee injury, reinforcements aren't expected to assist in creating more separation for this receiver room.

That's why one reaction from Sunday's loss could be to explore a trade for a wide receiver before the 4 p.m trade deadline on November 10.

Identifying Three Receivers New England Could Trade For

1. Josh Downs (Indianapolis Colts)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) warms up Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Downs has formally requested a trade from Indianapolis, who finds itself in a position to sell as much talent as possible at the deadline.

A 2023 third round pick, Downs came out of the same North Carolina program as Maye, and has admitted that he didn't explore the transfer portal because he wanted Maye to be his quarterback.

While never a top wide receiver option in Indianapolis, Downs has been a reliable pass-catcher during his four-year NFL career. His ability to create space and be shifty downfield answers the problem the Patriots faced yesterday in having their receivers get open.

2. Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers)

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (34) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers have reached an astonishing 0-8 record to begin the season after having a playoff bid one year ago. The Chargers are at the point of no-return with their current roster and should be looking to move on from some of their pieces.

Johnston is a striking name that many teams will have interest in at the deadline. The former first round pick is a deep-threat target that hasn't seen much production this season, scoring his first touchdown of the year in LA's most recent game.

The fourth-year player has been criticized in the past for his pass-catching ability and unreliable hands. But his separation downfield and 6-foot-2 frame creates a hopeful opportunity for Johnston to fit into New England's passing game.

3. Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a reception against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another former first-round pick, Thomas' production in Jacksonville has been overshadowed by the emergence of Parker Washington as the top wide receiver option.

Jacksonville has been the biggest buyer at the deadline, making three massive trades on defense in one day. But with three newly acquired players, the Jaguars front office may look to make room for their new talent by moving on from other players.

Thomas has generated a lot of buzz across the NFL as a player that the Jaguars are looking to move. The Patriots could be in on the mix of teams calling about Thomas before the 4 p.m deadline.

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