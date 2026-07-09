'Overlooked' Patriots Rookie Could Earn Major Role In Offense

There's an idea about how tight ends can become the best friends of young quarterbacks in football. For New England Patriots rookie Eli Raridon, that could certainly come this season.

The 95th selection in this year's draft is coming to a Patriots offense that has historically used tight ends in heavy doses. In recent years, they've gotten plenty of snaps from the tight end position, including getting the best out of current starter Hunter Henry. Now they may be able to drain some more out from that well.

Raridon -- a versatile player coming out of Notre Dame -- has the chance to plug in the gaps in the Patriots offense. From his ability as a basketball-turned-football star with the ball in his hands, to his size to impact the run game, Raridon can become a fun player that impacts the game from the first snap in Week 1.

On SI draft expert Justin Melo broke down some of this year's most underlooked prospects at each position, and singled out Raridon as a major candidate at tight end.

"Eli Raridon was a slept-on prospect in a deep tight end class," Melo wrote. "He overcame an ACL injury early in his career to record a career-high 482 receiving yards in 2025 while averaging an explosive 15.1 yards per reception.

"The New England Patriots drafted Raridon in the third round and he already showed some chemistry with starting quarterback Drake Maye during OTAs and minicamp. He's also an effective enough blocker to succeed with his hand in the dirt."

Raridon Could Become Major Offensive Steal In 2026

That easily could happen, especially in an offensive as cohesive as New England. Based on last year's success passing the ball, the Patriots won't be shy about airing the ball out. With Maye under center, who can make any throw on the field and then some, there is no reason to doubt Raridon's abilities to impact the game from the get-go.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) looks on during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Patriotis got valuable snaps out of backup Austin Hooper (who left in free agency to return to the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal). With Raridon now taking over the TE2 job, he could become equally as important in the red zone -- an area Hooper shined -- this year. Just ask the 22-year-old.

"I feel like a good way to describe me is I’m versatile," Raridon said after getting drafted in April. "I can do both things in the passing and blocking game. I can make explosive plays with the ball in my hands and also dominate defenders in the run game, as well."

His role might not have been projected to be as high a few months ago compared to now. Julian Hill, who the Patriots signed to be the top backup option, suffered a season-ending injury during OTAs and was placed on injured reserve.

Now Raridon will be asked to play a lot more of the run-blocking snaps that Hill would have.

What Patriots Coaches Have To Say About Raridon:

"Eli has a good attitude and approach, and he’s coming out trying to get better every day," said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has succeeded plenty of times when utilizing versatile tight ends throughout his coaching career.

The Patriots have high expectations for Raridon, though he'll certainly begin his career behind the captain Henry on the depth chart.

Early returns from spring practices have given his coaches plenty to rave about, and it should give fans some hope heading into the summer months.

"(He's) willing, conscientious, wants to learn. I think there are a lot of new things coming from college," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Terminology is different and there are a lot of things that are new to him, but I would say that he picks things up quickly. When he is able to play with the speed that he has available to him in his body, that has kind of showed out."

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