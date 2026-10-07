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Patriots Week 5 Injury Report: Another Missed Practice for Christian Gonzalez

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders announced their first injury reports of the week.
Ethan Hurwitz|
Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots Christian Gonzalez cornerback (0) defends against New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots Christian Gonzalez cornerback (0) defends against New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

New England PatriotsLas Vegas Raiders

FOXBORO — It was not a great day attendance-wise for the New England Patriots for their first practice of the week. Eight players, including several starters, didn't suit up as the 2-2 Patriots turn ahead to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two of the their best defensive players — Christian Gonzalez and Christian Barmore — missed last week's win over the Buffalo Bills. Were they ready to go for Wednesday?

"I don’t expect Gonzo to be back out there today. Christian (Barmore) may do some things," Mike Vrabel shared before practice kicked off.

The initial injury report felt like a CVS receipt after one day. Here are all the Patriots dealing with injuries ahead of their Week 5 game against the Raiders.

Patriots on Active Roster

Wednesday, Oct. 7 Status

WR Mack Hollins

DID NOT PARTICIPATE (calf)

CB Christian Gonzalez

DID NOT PARTICIPATE (shoulder)

CB Carlton Davis

DID NOT PARTICIPATE (neck)

CB Karon Prunty

DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hamstring)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

LIMITED (knee)

FB Reggie Gilliam

LIMITED (ankle/knee)

OT Morgan Moses

LIMITED (foot)

DT Christian Barmore

LIMITED (shoulder)

EDGE Dre'Mont Jones

LIMITED (shoulder)

LB Christian Elliss

LIMITED (chest)

CB Channing Canada

LIMITED (hamstring)

CB Charles Woods

LIMITED (shoulder)

S Craig Woodson

LIMITED (shoulder)

QB Drake Maye

FULL (right shoulder)

S Brenden Schooler - NFI list

FULL (back)

And looking to the other side, here are all the Raiders banged up on their first injury report of the week:

Raiders on Active Roster

Wednesday, Oct. 7 Status

WR Jalen Nailor

DID NOT PARTICIPATE (concussion)

WR Cody White

LIMITED (ankle)

TE Brock Bowers

LIMITED (knee)

OG Spencer Burford

LIMITED (knee)

OG Jackson Powers-Johnson

LIMITED (groin)

OG Trey Zuhn

LIMITED (knee)

DT Folorunso Fatukasi

LIMITED (shoulder)

RB Ashton Jeanty

FULL (ankle)

WR Dont'e Thornton

FULL (hamstring)

LB Segun Olubi

FULL (wrist)

Cornerbacks Injured Beyond Belief

Gonzalez, Davis, Prunty and Canada were all absent from practice, leaving the Patriots with just four healthy cornerbacks. Marcus Jones, Charles Woods (who was limited with a stinger he suffered last week), Kindle Vildor and Al'Zillion Hamilton — who signed to the practice squad yesterday — were the only ones repping in positional drills.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez
Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) speaks to the media after practice at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Raiders don't have a very deep receiver room (Tre Tucker has the most receptions out of any receiver with 15), their tight end duo of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer is how the passing game makes its money.

We'll have a better understanding of this group moving throughout the week, but seeing how banged up it is right now, it could be a tad concerning. Canada missed last week, and Prunty — who didn't look injured in Buffalo — walked into the locker room with a sleeve on his left leg. This will be the biggest storyline of the week for New England.

No Injured Activations Just Yet

After four weeks, players who have been on injured reserve to open up the season are able to return to the practice field. Now that Week 5 is approaching, does the team plan to activate any of them this week?

"I just think that with the uncertainty here, that probably won’t happen," Vrabel said. "I wouldn’t anticipate that happening. Those guys have all worked really hard to get back, and it’s just where the situation is with the roster and trying to figure out what we need to do. So, we’ll probably not start those guys practicing."

New England Patriots linebacker Khalil Jacobs
Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Khalil Jacobs (59) jogs to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots currently have offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, linebacker Khalil Jacobs and punter Bryce Baringer all on IR that are able to return. They also have edge rusher Harold Landry (physically unable to perform) and safety Brenden Schooler (non-football injury list) both able to play, though Schooler appears much further along to return than Landry.

There are still two open roster spots on the active roster after the Patriots placed edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins on IR and released edge rusher Jose Ramirez.

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Ethan Hurwitz
ETHAN HURWITZ

Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.

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