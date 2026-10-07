Patriots Week 5 Injury Report: Another Missed Practice for Christian Gonzalez
In this story:
FOXBORO — It was not a great day attendance-wise for the New England Patriots for their first practice of the week. Eight players, including several starters, didn't suit up as the 2-2 Patriots turn ahead to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Two of the their best defensive players — Christian Gonzalez and Christian Barmore — missed last week's win over the Buffalo Bills. Were they ready to go for Wednesday?
"I don’t expect Gonzo to be back out there today. Christian (Barmore) may do some things," Mike Vrabel shared before practice kicked off.
The initial injury report felt like a CVS receipt after one day. Here are all the Patriots dealing with injuries ahead of their Week 5 game against the Raiders.
Patriots on Active Roster
Wednesday, Oct. 7 Status
WR Mack Hollins
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (calf)
CB Christian Gonzalez
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (shoulder)
CB Carlton Davis
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (neck)
CB Karon Prunty
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hamstring)
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
LIMITED (knee)
FB Reggie Gilliam
LIMITED (ankle/knee)
OT Morgan Moses
LIMITED (foot)
DT Christian Barmore
LIMITED (shoulder)
EDGE Dre'Mont Jones
LIMITED (shoulder)
LB Christian Elliss
LIMITED (chest)
CB Channing Canada
LIMITED (hamstring)
CB Charles Woods
LIMITED (shoulder)
S Craig Woodson
LIMITED (shoulder)
QB Drake Maye
FULL (right shoulder)
S Brenden Schooler - NFI list
FULL (back)
And looking to the other side, here are all the Raiders banged up on their first injury report of the week:
Raiders on Active Roster
Wednesday, Oct. 7 Status
WR Jalen Nailor
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (concussion)
WR Cody White
LIMITED (ankle)
TE Brock Bowers
LIMITED (knee)
OG Spencer Burford
LIMITED (knee)
OG Jackson Powers-Johnson
LIMITED (groin)
OG Trey Zuhn
LIMITED (knee)
DT Folorunso Fatukasi
LIMITED (shoulder)
RB Ashton Jeanty
FULL (ankle)
WR Dont'e Thornton
FULL (hamstring)
LB Segun Olubi
FULL (wrist)
Cornerbacks Injured Beyond Belief
Gonzalez, Davis, Prunty and Canada were all absent from practice, leaving the Patriots with just four healthy cornerbacks. Marcus Jones, Charles Woods (who was limited with a stinger he suffered last week), Kindle Vildor and Al'Zillion Hamilton — who signed to the practice squad yesterday — were the only ones repping in positional drills.
Although the Raiders don't have a very deep receiver room (Tre Tucker has the most receptions out of any receiver with 15), their tight end duo of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer is how the passing game makes its money.
We'll have a better understanding of this group moving throughout the week, but seeing how banged up it is right now, it could be a tad concerning. Canada missed last week, and Prunty — who didn't look injured in Buffalo — walked into the locker room with a sleeve on his left leg. This will be the biggest storyline of the week for New England.
No Injured Activations Just Yet
After four weeks, players who have been on injured reserve to open up the season are able to return to the practice field. Now that Week 5 is approaching, does the team plan to activate any of them this week?
"I just think that with the uncertainty here, that probably won’t happen," Vrabel said. "I wouldn’t anticipate that happening. Those guys have all worked really hard to get back, and it’s just where the situation is with the roster and trying to figure out what we need to do. So, we’ll probably not start those guys practicing."
The Patriots currently have offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, linebacker Khalil Jacobs and punter Bryce Baringer all on IR that are able to return. They also have edge rusher Harold Landry (physically unable to perform) and safety Brenden Schooler (non-football injury list) both able to play, though Schooler appears much further along to return than Landry.
There are still two open roster spots on the active roster after the Patriots placed edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins on IR and released edge rusher Jose Ramirez.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.Follow HurwitzSports