The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the New England Patriots.

Losers of two-straight games, Drake Maye's ankle injury potentially crippling the season and it starts to feel like the seams are unraveled. Against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, like the Packers from the week prior, garbage time came a lot earlier than one would have hoped. After Maye's injury, the offense looked really bad.

"I don't think Drake's being in there or not would have really — I mean it may have. I would highly doubt it," Mike Vrabel said postgame about his concern level with that unit. "Until we start doing the little things better in all three phases, the fundamentals, being able to run the football, being able to get open and catch and protect our quarterback, tackle, get off the field on third down, create turnovers, obviously we have to start turning it over offensively and then special teams, got to be able to create a spark for us and create some momentum plays."

Here's a look at the Patriots' snap counts from Munich in all three phases — and which players got more time than others.

Offensive Snaps:

OG Greg Van Roten (59, 100%), OG Matt Pryor (59, 100%), WR Mack Hollins (54, 92%), C Jared Wilson (53, 90%), OT Will Campbell (53, 90%), QB Tommy DeVito (49, 83%), OT Morgan Moses (45, 76%), WR DeMario Douglas (38, 64%), TE Eli Raridon (37, 63%), TE Hunter Henry (33, 56%), WR A.J. Brown (28, 47%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (26, 44%), RB Corey Kiner (25, 42%), WR Kyle Williams (23, 39%), OT Caleb Lomu (15, 25%), FB Reggie Gilliam (13, 22%), QB Drake Maye (10, 17%), RB Lan Larison (8, 14%), WR Efton Chism III (8, 14%), OG Andrew Rupcich (6, 10%), OT Marcus Bryant (6, 10%), TE Cameron Latu (1, 2%)

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 New England Patriots' Lan Larison celebrates with DeMario Douglas after scoring a 10-yard touchdown off a pass by Tommy DeVito REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

Imagine in the preseason that Greg Van Roten and Matt Pryor — two free agent signings on the offensive line — would play the most snaps in the middle of the year. Injuries continue to plague this group, especially up front. Maye going down hurt this unit from the get-go, and Morgan Moses also missed snaps with a knee injury.

Injuries also dampened the returns of Rhamondre Stevenson (26 snaps) and A.J. Brown (28), the latter leaving with a hamstring injury in the second half. Because of Brown and Mack Hollins coming back, Efton Chism III slides down to the bottom of all receivers.

Defensive Snaps:

CB Marcus Jones (64, 90%), CB Christian Gonzalez (64, 90%), LB Christian Elliss (63, 87%), S Kevin Byard (62, 87%), S Craig Woodson (57, 80%), LB Robert Spillane (48, 68%), DT Milton Williams (46, 65%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (45, 63%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (44, 62%), EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (36, 51%), CB Charles Woods (34, 48%), DT Cory Durden (32, 45%), DT DaQuan Jones (30, 42%), DT Joshua Farmer (27, 38%), DT Leonard Taylor III (24, 34%), LB Darius Muasau (23, 32%), DT Christian Barmore (22, 31%), S Jaylen Reed (20, 28%), S Mike Brown (9, 13%), LB Namdi Obiazor (9, 13%), CB Karon Prunty (9, 13%), LB Erick Hunter (7, 10%), CB Channing Canada (7, 10%)

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III (31) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during the second quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense? Equally as bad. They got gashed beyond belief at the hands of Jahmyr Gibbs and allowed 35 points — making that 80 total in the last two games. Players that should be making a larger impact didn't play that much either.

Christian Barmore, who's had a decreased role this season, played a season-low 22 snaps. Edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones played just a hair more than 50% of the snaps and Jaylen Reed, who the Patriots traded for in the Kayshon Boutte deal, played 20 snaps. This unit needs a wake-up call.

Special Teams Snaps:

LB Darius Muasau (26, 93%), S Mike Brown (26, 93%), LB Namdi Obiazor (26, 93%), TE Cameron Latu (23, 82%), LB Erick Hunter (22, 79%), RB Lan Larison (21, 75%), CB Karon Prunty (18, 64%), CB Channing Canada (18, 64%), S Jaylen Reed (18, 64%), FB Reggie Gilliam (17, 61%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (13, 46%), P Mitch Wishnowsky (10, 36%), LS Julian Ashby (10, 36%), CB Charles Woods (9, 32%), RB Corey Kiner (6, 21%), DT Cory Durden (5, 18%), DT DaQuan Jones (5, 18%), DT Milton Williams (5, 18%), DT Joshua Farmer (5, 18%), K Andy Borregales (5, 18%), CB Marcus Jones (4, 14%), S Craig Woodson (2, 7%), OG Greg Van Roten (2, 7%), OG Matt Pryor (2, 7%), C Jared Wilson (2, 7%), OT Caleb Lomu (2, 7%), OG Andrew Rupcich (2, 7%), OT Marcus Bryant (2, 7%), DT Leonard Taylor III (2, 7%)

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 New England Patriots' Mitch Wishnowsky punts on fourth down REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

In Week 10, the special teams unit was the best group on the field. Reggie Gilliam, who made his return to the field after an IR stint, played 17 snaps on various units. The field goal operation wasn't called on a lot, only once, on the first drive of the game — just one play after Maye's ankle injury happened.

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