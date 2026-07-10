Patriots Rookie OT Caleb Lomu Not Graded Favorably Heading Into Training Camp

With every first round pick, NFL teams hope for the longest possible outcomes. Their success, contracts or time spent with the organization is something they'd like to stretch out for as long as possible.

For the New England Patriots, when they drafted Utah's Caleb Lomu in the first round this past April, the goal is for him to be a long-term solution at the offensive tackle position -- at either the left or right side.

He's started off his career practicing on both sides of the line, working in as a starter at right tackle while being a reserve at left tackle. For now, Will Campbell (the team's first round selection in 2025) is holding down Drake Maye's blindside, while the veteran Morgan Moses is the right tackle starter.

But what is Lomu's upside looking like, especially heading into a rookie season where he may not play as much as some other first rounders?

Justin Melo, who covers the NFL Draft for On SI, ranked all 32 first round picks and how much he thinks each player will factor into the team's long term plans. The rookie's upsides were stacked up against each other, and Lomu -- despite having the Patriots trade up to acquire him -- wasn't placed very favorably.

According to Melo, Lomu was ranked 31st out of the 32 players selected. Here's why:

"Caleb Lomu is a two-year college starter who is still smoothing out the rougher edges of his game," Melo wrote. "The landing spot with the New England Patriots is a good one, because they plan to develop him slowly at right tackle behind aging blocker Morgan Moses. Lomu should gradually grow into the Patriots' 2027 starter."

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Does Lomu Need To Do?

Right now, it's hard to envision what Lomu's role will truly be in New England this season. Campbell still has four more seasons on his rookie contract, and Moses has two more. If both players continue to play at a level that keeps them on the field, where does Lomu go from here?

He did get some reps in at guard during the spring practices, but that doesn't feel like a real option for him -- at least not now. Because of the question mark, it's difficult to really map out a career path for Lomu ahead of his first training camp.

So Lomu will need to sit and wait to get a starting job. The likely route that he'll take is sit this year (barring injury) and be a rotational swing tackle/jumbo tight end. Once Moses' guaranteed money goes away after this season, it would open the door for Lomu to become the team's starting right tackle.

He didn't play right tackle in college, something that could worry some fans right now. But the coaches have been more than happy with his development at this stage.

"He’s been an unbelievably coachable player," head coach Mike Vrabel said of Lomu earlier in the spring. "He’s young, he’s big, he’s athletic and he’s willing to learn. He’s excited about learning. Where he plays, we want to end up with the five best linemen. He’ll have the ability to play both sides."

Lomu was ranked higher than just one player, Houston Texans offensive guard Keylan Rutledge. Other offensive tackles that were taken in the first round, including Blake Miller (Detroit Lions) and Kadyn Proctor (Miami Dolphins) were just ahead of Lomu, sitting at 27th and 28th, respectively.

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