The Patriots Players Who Helped Their Roster Chances in First Preseason Game

The New England Patriots' first preseason game came and went, and despite an ugly 13-13 tie with the Indianapolis Colts, there were a few players that stood out.

Overall, the game was fine. Fine is putting it on a mantle that it might not deserve, but it was a typical preseason game. The offenses sputtered a lot, but for the Patriots, their defense came through with four turnovers.

Many of New England's starters didn't suit up for the game, so it allowed some of the players currently holding a roster spot on the bubble to try and improve their standing. For these five players, they certainly did that.

Here are five Patriots who's performances in the Colts game should be a step in the right direction for their chances to make the 53-man roster.

RB Jam Miller

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Jam Miller (30) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (26) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With changes coming rapidly at the running back position, it was the rookie Miller who impressed Thursday. Despite not getting a lot of reps with the starting offense in training camp, Miller earned the start against Indianapolis.

It led to him getting 14 carries, 55 rushing yards and a 15-yard scamper that helped set up the Patriots' lone touchdown in the second quarter. With an opening at the RB3 spot, Miller is inching closer to penciling his name in.

"Jam was great," quarterback Tommy DeVito said. "Again, another rookie that is stepping up to the plate, whether it is in pass protection or to run the ball. He is confident in the huddle. You do not see him looking around and acting like he does not know what is going on."

OT Marcus Bryant

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) walks to the practice fields during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant, a rookie last year who really didn't get any run on the field, has put together a strong start to his sophomore summer. After getting reps with the top unit at left tackle in camp, Bryant was the starter tasked with protecting DeVito's blindside.

The Missouri alum shined in that spot, not allowing a single pressure from the left side. While he might have entered this year in a positional competition with newcomers James Hudson and Dametrious Crownover, Bryant has used his size and physical strength to push his way into the conversation.

LB K.J. Britt

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K.J. Britt (35) punches the ball free forcing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) to fumble during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' defense forced four turnovers in the tie, and one of them came from an impressive play from the linebacker Britt. Just one drive after the Patriots recovered a fumble at the 1-yard line, Britt made back-to-back plays to ignite the fans at Gillette Stadium.

He blew up an inside run before it could even get going, and then chased down Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson to knock the ball loose. It was recovered by defensive tackle Isaiah Iton. For Britt, he was repping behind both Chad Muma and Khalil Jacobs on the second-string defense in practice. After those plays, he may get a bump up on the depth chart.

CB Kindle Vildor

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) intercepts a pass to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Coleman Owen (9) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Britt's forced fumble was New England's third takeaway of the game. The first one -- a smooth interception from Vildor in the first quarter -- helped set the tone of the opening quarter. Richardson tried to hit wideout Coleman Owen in the flat, but he was unable to bring it in. The ball fell right into the hands of Vildor, who's fighting for one of the top backup spots in the secondary.

"I think they better have," head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame on the defense making as many turnovers as it did. "I think they better have or there would have been a lot more points that they scored. The turnovers are great, and I love us attacking the football and taking advantage of that."

S John Saunders Jr.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kenneth Harris (36) does a drill with safety John Saunders Jr. (23) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final takeaway of the night came from Saunders, who picked off Riley Leonard to open up the third quarter. It was the second time this week that the second-year safety nabbed an interception on Leonard, as he picked him off in the joint practice on Tuesday.

The Patriots have an established group of players at safety right now, including Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Mike Brown and Dell Pettus. But if Saunders -- who has three interceptions this year including practices -- keeps making plays like he did in the game, that could easily change.

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