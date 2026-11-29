The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium today in hopes to improve their record back to above .500.

New England currently sits at 5-5 and is outside of the playoff picture. However, even against the 1-9 Chargers, a win will not come easily for the Patriots. With starting quarterback Drake Maye ruled out due to a fractured fibula, they are rolling with Tommy DeVito under center.

Here’s what to look out for in today’s matchup.

Backup QB vs. Backup QB

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) stretches during practice at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVito isn’t the only backup quarterback making his first start of the season today. Chargers starter Justin Herbert is out due to a concussion, meaning DJ Uiagalelei will get the nod. The 25-year-old completed just two of his seven pass attempts last week in relief of Herbert, tallying 24 yards and a touchdown.

“He hasn't had a lot of exposure this year,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said about Uiagalelei on Tuesday. “So, just like any other backup quarterback in the National Football League, they're preparing for their opportunity and whatever that may look like and however that may go. It's no different than where we're at with our situation and where we've been, and go from there.”

Stopping The Run

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) rushes the ball past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Chargers’ offense has had its struggles throughout the season, it has started to gain its footing over the past few games. A large part of that is due to its improvements on the ground. Los Angeles has rushed for at least 135 yards in each of its past three matchups.



"Physical runner," Vrabel said about Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. "He's got good contact balance. He breaks tackles. Not just set on one type of scheme for Omarion.”

Follow Along

The Patriots and Chargers kick off at 4:05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Follow along with our interactive live updates for highlight plays, news, injury updates and more.

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