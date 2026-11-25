FOXBORO –– When the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, they made need to put their focus on limiting running back Omarion Hampton.

The second-year North Carolina product, who played alongside Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in college, has tallied over 250 rush yards in his past three games. The 23-year-old's recent success has even caused Los Angeles' coaching staff to regret not giving him a larger workload early in the season.

"In hindsight, we should have done that sooner," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Tuesday.

Patriots Focused on Stopping Run

Nov 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) makes a tackle on Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although New England's defense sits around the middle of the pack in the NFL in rush yards allowed per game, it has spiraled downhill recently. The Patriots let up an average of 106 yards on the ground this season, but have let up 160 per game in their past two.

"They've been running the ball very well, and I think that's gonna be our biggest challenge going into this game," Patriots safety Kevin Byard said on Tuesday. "I think they've been averaging 150 yards the last three or four games or something like that. So if you wanna go out there and play well on defense, it starts with stopping the run."

For New England, stopping the run starts with stopping Hampton.

"Physical runner, physical, he's got good contact balance, he breaks tackles," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about Hampton. "Not just set on one type of scheme for Omarion, and then obviously (offensive coordinator) Mike (McDaniel) does a great job."

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDaniel, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, was hired by the Chargers in the offseason. Although Los Angeles' offense has struggled throughout the season––sitting bottom-three in the NFL in points per game––the play caller is still regarded as one of the most creative in the league.

"Formation, shifting, motioning, Omarion plays up that look similar," Vrabel explained. "And whether it's outside zone, whether it's toss crack, or whether it's some gap scheme that they like to run...And then for everybody else, you know, he's moving guys around, they're motioning, putting guys at the point of attack."

McDaniel's bag also includes its fair share of trickery.

"And then, having obviously done a nice job of having some compliments off of it, misdirection and some insert play," Vrabel said. "So, he's always done a nice job in the run game and certainly I think that's carried over. 150 yards a game the last three games. I think that's –– they've done a nice job."

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