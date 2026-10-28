Patriots Week 8 Injury Report: Great News Across the Board

The New England Patriots returned to practice on Wednesday after a day off to continue game preparation for Week 8's match against the Miami Dolphins (1-5).

As the result of extended time from last Thursday's loss to Chicago, positive light has been shined on an injury riddled Patriots team — which is RotoWire's eighth-highest ranked team when it comes to injury impacts. On the first injury report of Week 8, the Patriots have their least amount of limited or non-participants since Week 1's opening practice.

Here's the report from Wednesday's practice:

Patriots on Active Roster Participation Level/Injury Designation WR A.J. Brown LIMITED (ankle) OL Ben Brown LIMITED (knee) DT DaQuan Jones LIMITED (back) T Morgan Moses LIMITED (foot) T Marcus Bryant FULL (ankle) S Kevin Byard III FULL (chest) CB Channing Canada FULL (hamstring) CB Carlton Davis III FULL (neck) LB Dre'Mont Jones FULL (shoulder) QB Drake Maye FULL (right shoulder) CB Karon Prunty FULL (hamstring)

Dolphins on Active Roster Participation Level/Injury Desgination CB JuJu Brents DNP (neck/concussion) G/T Kadyn Proctor DNP (concussion) LS Tucker Addington LIMITED (shoulder) TE Greg Dulcich LIMITED (ankle) TE Will Kacmarek LIMITED (hamstring) S Michael Taaffe LIMITED (neck/foot) CB Reese Taylor LIMITED (quad) S Dante Trader Jr. LIMITED (shoulder) WR Malik Washington LIMITED (knee) WR Jared Wayne LIMITED (knee) EDGE Bob Beal Jr. FULL (hamstring) QB Malik Willis FULL (groin) RB Jaylen Wright FULL (foot/quad)

Cornerbacks Comeback

Three immediate pieces that standout on the injury report is the return of cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Channing Canada, and Karon Prunty. The three have each missed four games this season, leaving the cornerback room to rely on star Christian Gonzalez — who's also faced injury troubles this season — Marcus Jones, and Charles Woods.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a fully healthy cornerback room, the Patriots secondary can begin to prohibit opponents' passing attacks (such as that of Luther Burden III and Omar Cooper Jr. in the past two games). Last year's Patriots' secondary, consisting of similar personnel to this year, was elite when fully healthy.

"I'm happy to be back out here and be a full go," said Davis ahead of Wednesday's practice.

Offensive Line Still of Concern

The Patriots offensive line drills had Matt Pryor and Walter Rouse starting. The fifth and sixth options at guard made their debuts in the starting five last Thursday against the Bears. With Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve and Ben Brown listed as questionable, at the moment, it seems the two will keep their position as the starting inside offensive linemen.

On the outside, Morgan Moses is listed as limited with a foot injury for the second week in a row. After sustaining the injury against the Jets, Moses activation against Chicago came as somewhat of a surprise, as the 35-year-old was able to play the entire game. Still listed as limited six days later, his status will be one to watch in the coming days.

The offensive line going through drills. Looks like the interior will have Walter Rouse (LG) and Matt Pryor (RG) again this week. pic.twitter.com/SdKdm4S47D — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 28, 2026

Another thing to note is Marcus Bryant's full participation on Wednesday. He's been out since the start of the season and is still on the injured reserve, though his IR activiation period is coming to a close soon — meaning the Patriots will have to decide whether they use one of their five remaining injured reserve activations for the season on Bryant.

A.J. Brown Still Injured?

Brown is listed with an ankle injury and was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. His ankle injury is the same one he suffered in Week 1 against Seattle that landed him on injured reserve.

In the seven practice appearances since Brown's return to play, he's only been a full participant once (the Wednesday before the Bears' game where the Patriots held a walk-through).

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Pats have been mindful of Brown's ankle, there could be more explanation to his limited status. Not only does it leave uncertainty for Miami's defense which is preparing for a dwindled receiver room that is likely to rely on Brown, but a lighter Wednesday practice leaves room for Brown to participate in most drills in a limited capacity.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!