Predicting How Patriots Look Against Jaguars in Week 3: Offensive Revival?

The New England Patriots can start a winning streak this weekend in Florida.

After a defensive showdown that led to a 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots are heading down to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. They'll suit up in a partially-built stadium as the team — the defending AFC South champs — prepares to upgrade the facility.

"They’ve got a good football team. They had a excellent football team last year," head coach Mike Vrabel said after Friday's practice. "We’ll have to always be prepared for the environment and make sure that all our cadences are sound and ready to go."

The Patriots haven't traveled to play the Jaguars since 2018, and like cornerback Christian Gonzalez said this week, it's a whole different team than the one that lost in London two seasons ago. So this game will be a good test for the Patriots to try and get back on track.

Ahead of Week 3, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right?

Hurwitz: Offensive Strength Needs To Be Flexed

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Say all you want about the start. Drake Maye has all the talent in the world to be a superstar once again, and that needs to be shown against this Jaguars defense. A playoff team from a season ago, they're good at forcing quarterbacks into bad decisions. If the Patriots want any chance to win, they'll need to win the turnover battle.

The run game has also got to turn around. TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson both didn't amount to a lot of consistent runs a week ago (Henderson did break off a 39-yard touchdown), and they were swallowed up a lot behind a Mike Onwenu-less offensive line. In totality, the running game needs to also pick up the pace. In general, this feels like a get-right game for the offense.

X-Factor: TE Hunter Henry

After two games without finding the end zone, it feels like a prime "Hunter Henry scores two touchdowns" type of game. Backup Eli Raridon is questionable with a thigh injury, so if he's unable to go, the Patriots would have to rely on Henry's receiving prowess a lot more. I'd expect him to be a popular target in the red zone this week.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 20, Jaguars 10

The Patriots' offense hasn't looked all that clean through two weeks. That should change to an extent in their third game. I think that Maye gets into a groove, at least a better one than he was in the pat two games, and dishes the ball out with accuracy and precision. The Jaguars' recieving corps is solid, but the secondary they're going up against has been stout. Patriots head into Buffalo with a winning record.

Ventola: Health Is Wealth

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a 58-yard pass against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect



In last season’s Super Bowl run, the Patriots had extraordinary injury luck. Out of New England’s Week 1 starting lineup a season ago, just one player was unavailable due to injury in February (cornerback Alex Austin, who was replaced by a healthy Christian Gonzalez). This year, that script has flipped. The Patriots have already had star wide receiver A.J. Brown and starting right guard Onwenu placed on injured reserve. First-string edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones has also been ruled out for Sunday, while safety Craig Woodson is questionable.

If New England were fully healthy, this may have been one of the more entertaining games of the year. But with major question marks now surrounding the Patriots receiver room, plus the hits taken to the already lackluster edge rusher and offensive line groups, Sunday is the Jaguars’ to lose.

X-Factor: EDGE Gabe Jacas

New England’s rookie edge rusher had his difficulties in the preseason, but has come alive in the regular season. Jacas started the year off with a sack against the Seattle Seahawks, then followed it up last week with an interception off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Against one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, can Jacas ride that momentum and cause disruption on Trevor Lawrence?

Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 23, Patriots 20

Jacksonville ended last season as one of the hottest teams in football and I expect a bounce-back game after losing to the Denver Broncos last week. As for the Patriots, there are too many questions surrounding the current state of the team to make me feel comfortable picking them to beat a projected division winner. I expect losses to come until Maye gets back on track and New England proves it can find success despite its injuries.

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