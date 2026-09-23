Patriots Week 3 Injury Report: Laundry List Could Become Worrisome vs. Jaguars

FOXBORO — It was a rough day at the office for the New England Patriots last week. Not on the scoreboard, but for the blue medical tent.

The Patriots had five players leave their Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with injuries, and potentially lost one of them (starting right guard Mike Onwenu) for the season to an ankle injury. He was placed on IR on Tuesday.

But now as the Patriots turn the page and look towards their next battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, they'll have to adapt to a banged up roster. It was a pretty lengthy list of players who didn't appear during practice on Wednesday, and it could spell some worries as the week progresses.

Here's all the Patriots dealing with injuries ahead of their Week 3 game against the Jaguars:

Patriots on Active Roster Wednesday, Sept. 23 Status DT DaQuan Jones DID NOT PARTICIPATE (personal) EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee) EDGE Dre'Mont Jones DID NOT PARTICIPATE (shoulder) S Craig Woodson DID NOT PARTICIPATE (shoulder) FB Reggie Gilliam LIMITED (foot) TE Eli Raridon LIMITED (thigh) OT Morgan Moses LIMITED (foot) OT Dametrious Crownover LIMITED (knee) S Brenden Schooler LIMITED (back) CB Carlton Davis FULL (neck)

Let's take a look at the other sideline and how the Jaguars' injury report stacks up right now:

Jaguars on Active Roster Wednesday, Sept. 23 Status RB LeQuint Allen Jr. LIMITED (hip) WR Jakobi Meyers LIMITED (thumb) C Robert Hainsey LIMITED (elbow/groin) OT Cole Van Lanen LIMITED (knee) DT Davon Hamilton LIMITED (back) CB Christian Braswell FULL (knee)

What This Means For Patriots:

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) reacts to an apparent injury in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the Patriots' first practice of the week, they had a pretty long list of players not spotted. One player that was spotted was edge rusher Jose Ramirez, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Mike Vrabel shared that Ramirez took the spot of safety Dell Pettus, who was placed on IR with a high-ankle sprain.

With Ramirez added to the roster — and both Dre'Mont Jones and Hutchins not at practice — that could mean the edge group is a bit thinner for Week 3.

"Been a really good practice player for us," Vrabel said before practice. "I think he's improved since the time he's been here, multiple times being recognized. He's taken the reps that we talk about being on the show team and using those to his advantage. So, whether they'll be an opportunity, we'll see, for him to be able to help us this week when we get down to the 48-man roster."

The Patriots were able to get four sacks last week against the Steelers. Without Dre'Mont Jones on the field for the second half, they were able to get big snaps from Gabe Jacas and Elijah Ponder. That pair will likely be tasked with starting roles in Jacksonville (at least after one injury report).

Additionally, safety/special teamer Brenden Schooler was active in practice. This was the first time he laced them up for practice since being placed on the NFI list over the summer with a back injury. That begins his three-week clock to be activated to the roster.

Raridon's Injury Puts TE Depth Under Microscope

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the under-the-radar injuries the Patriots dealt with was Raridon's thigh. He left the game after playing 11 snaps and catching one pass (a 30-yard ball that also drew a DPI). He wasn't spotted on the field with his teammates during practice when reporters were present. In his place against Pittsburgh, the Patriots relied on Cameron Latu a lot more as the backup to Hunter Henry.

The Patriots have used a lot of two tight end sets to begin this season, and there isn't really a question mark surrounding Henry's production. The veteran will remain in the starting lineup as a nice security blanket as a receiver and a blocker.

But if the rookie Raridon can't suit up, it might force the Patriots to either abandon that personnel grouping or use Latu/rookie Tanner Arkin a lot more. Arkin was a healthy scratch last week after playing in the season opener.

The team also signed Tanner Conner to the practice squad on Tuesday, potentially signaling that this position might have needed some depth in practice this week.

The Patriots' second injury report will be released on Thursday afternoon following practice.

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