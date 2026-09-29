Patriots Week 3 Snap Count Analysis: Blowout Leads to Backups

A lot of players got their time on the field on Sunday, as the New England Patriots dropped a bad one, 35-6, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Several starters, including quarterback Drake Maye and right tackle Morgan Moses, were pulled for backups late in the game. It wasn't a great game by any metric, but every single player on the roster got snaps.

"My concern level is very high for this football team," head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame. "I just want to coach and improve. So, I think that's the biggest thing is when you come off a game like that, that you just want to get back and work."

So now that the dust has settled on the Patriots' third game of the year, let's take a look at some of the snap counts from all three phrases — and pick out some key points from who played the most.

Offensive Snaps:

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (63, 100%), OT Will Campbell (63, 100%), QB Drake Maye (51, 81%), C Jared Wilson (51, 81%), WR Mack Hollins (48, 76%), WR Romeo Doubs (46, 73%), TE Hunter Henry (44, 70%), OT Morgan Moses (43, 68%), OG Walter Rouse (41, 65%), WR DeMario Douglas (37, 59%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (33, 52%), OT Caleb Lomu (26, 41%), RB TreVeyon Henderson (23, 37%), WR Kyle Williams (22, 35%), OG Greg Van Roten (22, 35%), WR Efton Chism III (16, 25%), TE Tanner Arkin (15, 24%), C Ben Brown (12, 19%), QB Tommy DeVito (12, 19%), TE Cameron Latu (9, 14%), FB Reggie Gilliam (8, 13%), RB Corey Kiner (8, 13%)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Patriots were getting blown out, so we saw a different group of players play to close the fourth quarter. Tommy DeVito, replacing Drake Maye, came in for the final two drives, while Tanner Arkin and Cameron Latu also got extended time.

More offensive line injuries forced Walter Rouse into a larger role (he came in at right guard to replace Greg Van Roten, and Ben Brown remained on the sideline). Additionally, Reggie Gilliam didn't have that big of a day — playing just eight snaps.

Defensive Snaps:

LB Robert Spillane (59, 95%), S Kevin Byard (59, 95%), LB Christian Elliss (57, 92%), CB Carlton Davis (54, 87%), S Jaylen Reed (52, 84%), CB Christian Gonzalez (52, 84%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (51, 82%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (49, 79%), DT Milton Williams (41, 66%), CB Marcus Jones (36, 58%), DT Cory Durden (32, 52%), DT Christian Barmore (28, 45%), DT Joshua Farmer (24, 39%), DT DaQuan Jones (23, 37%), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (13, 21%), S Mike Brown (12, 19%), CB Charles Woods (12, 19%), LB Darius Muasau (8, 13%), EDGE Jose Ramirez (8, 13%), LB Namdi Obiazor (3, 5%), CB Karon Prunty (3, 5%), LB Erick Hunter (3, 5%), CB Channing Canada (3, 5%)

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) misses a pass while under pressure from New England Patriots safety Jaylen Reed (23) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After back-to-back weeks with players on the field for the entire game, the Patriots didn't have anyone reach that threshold. Instead, like the offense, some of the backups began to rotate in. Christian Gonzalez, Robert Spillane and Kevin Byard — usually always on the field — were replaced once the game got out of hand.

The biggest takeaway was how Jaylen Reed, put into a bigger role after Craig Woodson's shoulder injury a week ago, performed. The newly-acquired defensive back played the fifth-most snaps out of any defender, and broke up a pass that led to a Marcus Jones interception. He's bound for a larger defensive role now after starting the year on special teams.

Special Teams Snaps:

LB Namdi Obiazor (20, 87%), S Mike Brown (19, 83%), TE Cameron Latu (17, 74%), CB Karon Prunty (15, 65%), CB Charles Woods (14, 61%), LB Darius Muasau (14, 61%), LB Erick Hunter (13, 57%), S Jaylen Reed (12, 52%), FB Reggie Gilliam (11, 48%), DT Cory Durden (9, 39%), TE Tanner Arkin (9, 39%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (8, 35%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (7, 30%), WR Mack Hollins (7, 30%), EDGE Jose Ramirez (7, 30%), LB Robert Spillane (6, 26%), WR Kyle Williams (6, 26%), DT Milton Williams (6, 26%), K Andy Borregales (6, 26%), DT DaQuan Jones (6, 26%), RB Corey Kiner (6, 26%), P Mitch Wishnowsky (5, 22%), LS Julian Ashby (5, 22%), WR Efton Chism III (4, 17%), CB Marcus Jones (3, 13%), CB Channing Canada (3, 13%), OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (3, 13%), OT Will Campell (3, 13%), OG Walter Rouse (3, 13%), OT Caleb Lomu (3, 13%), C Ben Brown (3, 13%)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) tries to block a punt in the first quarter by New England Patriots punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Because Reed was playing more snaps on defense, it made the Patriots elevate Mike Brown to the active roster to handle the personal punt protection duties. The veteran safety was playing in his first game of the season, as he was released during roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Patriots kept the same specialist trio (Andy Borregales, Mitch Wishnowsky, Julian Ashby) for the third-straight game, and this was Wishnowsky's first game as the punter since signing to the 53-man roster. He'll remain the punter for at least one more week, as Bryce Baringer (currently on IR) works his way back to full strength.

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