The Best Late-Round Draft Steals in Patriots History

The 2026 NFL Draft from April 23 to April 25 is fast approaching, and the New England Patriots currently own 11 picks that are retaining the focus of all their fans.

After a lackluster performance, but still making it to the ultimate championship game, all eyes will be on the Patriots to see how the New England NFL franchise will build on their appearance in Super Bowl LX — losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13. For head coach Mike Vrabel, his first task of proving where the Pats are headed will be shown by what he does with his first-round selection at the upcoming draft.

The Pats are currently scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, and their first round pick is No. 31.

However, while the upcoming first round remains at the forefront of everyone's minds, let's take a look at the impact the top three late round steals were able to have on the New England franchise.

3. Nick Buoniconti - Linebacker, 13th Round

Originally thought to be too small for the sport of professional football, Buoniconti eventually became known as one of the all-time greats. He was drafted in the 13th round all the way back in the 1962 AFL Draft — at only 5'11", weighing 200-pounds.

Then, in just his second season he helped the Patriots win the 1963 AFL Eastern Division title. Buoniconti played in five AFL All-Star games as a Patriot and a sixth after being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 1969. For New England, he had a career-high five interceptions in 1964 and scored twice on fumble recoveries. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he was announced as part of the 2001 class.

2. Julian Edelman - Wide Receiver, Seventh Round

Julian Edelman spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots after originally joining the team as a seventh-round draft pick coming out of Kent State.

A college quarterback who converted to wide receiver after entering the NFL, he remains second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. As a punt returner he also totaled 177 punt returns for 1,986 yards and an 11.2-yard average, which is the 12th-highest in league annuals (minimum 100 punt returns).

It's hard to imagine that someone who accomplished being named Super Bowl LIII MVP was only selected at No. 232 overall, but that remains the start of his career.

1. Tom Brady - Quarterback, Sixth Round

Obviously, everyone knows what this No. 199 overall pick was able to accomplish in the league.

Brady is often called the greatest quarterback of all time. The three-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL MVP, five-time Super Bowl champion and five-time All-Pro, Brady ranks in the top five in all-time passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating and fourth-quarter comebacks. Back when he was drafted in the sixth-round, a whopping six QBs were chosen ahead of him.

Tom Brady acknowledges his fans during a halftime celebration and the announcement of his induction in the the Patriots Hall of Fame. The New England Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener at Gillette Stadium on Sept 10, 2023. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] | Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady has accomplished more than any other quarterback in NFL history; putting him at anything other than No. 1 on this particular list would be an insult.

Honorable Mention - Andres Borregales - Placekicker, Sixth Round

Placekicker Andres "Andy" Borregales is the most recent selection on this list, being chosen in the sixth-round at No. 182 overall of the 2025 NFL Draft. While he was still the first kicker off the board, Borregales has proven to be vital to the New England roster.

Back in Nov. and during his rookie season, he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12. This means he became the first rookie placekicker and fifth rookie in franchise history to receive the honor.

While some of these players are more well-known than others, it's important to remember going into the 2026 Draft that those chosen by the Pats in the later rounds are not to be overlooked.

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