The Three Greatest First Round Picks in Patriots History

The 2026 NFL Draft from April 23 to April 25 is fast approaching, and the New England Patriots currently own 11 selections.

Following a lackluster performance, but still making it to the ultimate championship game, all eyes will be on the Patriots to see how the New England NFL franchise will build on their appearance in Super Bowl LX — losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13. For head coach Mike Vrabel, his first task of proving where the Pats are headed will be shown by what he does with his first-round pick. In 2026, round one dramatics will begin on April 23.

The Patriots own pick No. 31 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft; New England is scheduled overall to currently make 11 of the draft's 257 picks. Needs for the Pats this year expect them to target an edge rusher and/or an addition at the offensive tackle.

However, as soon as the upcoming first round is and with all of this in mind, let's take a look at what kind of an impact some of the best first-rounders had on the history of the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Top Three New England Draft Picks in Patriots History

3. Drew Bledsoe - Quarterback

Drew Bledsoe was originally selected at No. 1 overall in the 1993 NFL Draft and would go on to break the Patriots’ career passing records for attempts (4,518), completions (2,544) and yards (29,657). Bledsoe also still holds the Patriots’ single-season passing records for attempts (691) and completions (400) during his his nine-year Patriots career.

The QB is also the only player in franchise history to pass for over 4,000 yards multiple times. Bledsoe is the only quarterback in NFL history with four seasons of at least 600 pass attempts, including three straight from 1994-96 with the Patriots — which is why it is only natural he was considered the face of the Patriots franchise throughout his career.

Jan 26, 1997; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe (11) in the pocket against the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome. The Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

2. Willie McGinest - Linebacker/Defensive End

Willie McGinest was the No. 4 overall selection in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft out of Southern California. He played 12 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Patriots and was known for being one of the cornerstones of New England's success during Super Bowl championships in 2001, 2003 and 2004.

His versatility is what puts him so high on this list, as McGinest played defensive end and linebacker and earned Pro Bowl honors in 1996 and 2003. In total, he also helped the Patriots post nine winning seasons in 12 years, and led the team to six division titles, four conference championships and the previously mentioned three Super Bowl championships.

1. Bruce Armstrong — Offensive Tackle

Selected at No. 23 overall in 1987 out of the University of Louisville, Bruce Armstrong holds the team record with 212 games played, starting in every one of them and is also a six-time Pro Bowl participant. His significance with the Patriots is also extra strong when one considers that Armstrong remains one of very few players in league history to play with the same team in three different decades.

Armstrong served as an absolute anchor for the Patriots' offensive line through the late 1980s and 1990s. He played the last eight games of the 1999 season with three torn ligaments in his right knee and was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl that season.

The Patriots are more so known for being a dynasty that has an appreciation for more higher-profile positions such as quarterbacks and wide receivers. Putting someone from the offensive line at No. 1 — especially someone with the caliber such as Armstrong — can hopefully serve as a brief hint to readers in what kind of position groups will likely be prioritized in 2026.

Honorable Mention — Mike Haynes, Cornerback

A first-round draft choice of New England, Mike Haynes was voted the NFL defensive rookie of the year and played for the Patriots from 1976-82. He was known for his tenacious man-to-man coverage and also made his mark as a punt return specialist; he was the first Patriot to ever return a punt for a touchdown.

Oct 12, 1975; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots defensive back (40) Mike Haynes in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

While he was traded to the then-Los Angeles Raiders following 1982 and would go on to be a part of two Super Bowl championships, his initial career with the Patriots is not to be forgotten.

The Patriots will almost certainly need to invest in the defensive line in the upcoming 2026 first round, but the second and third round talent along the offensive line is off the charts. Based on former success, developing this kind of talent should certainly not be a problem for the franchise.

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