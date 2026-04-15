Narrowing Down Potential Patriots Draft Day Trade Candidates

Remember when Mike Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans and AJ Brown was traded away on draft night? Not to say that it might happen again, but for the New England Patriots this year, maybe the team decides to swing for the fences during the first or second rounds of the draft.

With 11 picks at their disposal, the Patriots already have more than enough to move up and down the board as they please. But trying to trade up to grab a sure-fire prospect could require a bit more than just a draft pick.

It's relatively uncommon in New England's history -- the last player trade on draft night that the Patriots made was acquring Trent Brown and the 143rd overall from the San Francisco 49ers for the 95th overall pick back in 2018 -- but you can never say never in the NFL. If the Patriots want to possibly reconstruct the current roster before the rookies come to town, here's three players that could be moveable assets when the draft kicks off on April 23.

WR DeMario Douglas

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Douglas is entering a contract year, and has been an up-and-down contributor to the offense as of late. There's times where he can explode for 100+ yards and break off a long touchdown run. There's also been cases where "Pop" hasn't seen the field much, and with Efton Chism III sneaking up behind him on the slot receiver depth chart, maybe the Patriots want to move on.

It's no surprise the Patriots want to add more receivers to the roster. Whether that will be another trade for Brown, or drafting someone in the early rounds, the WR room will only get more crowded as the month progresses. If New England doesn't see any long-term future in Douglas post-2026, maybe it's worth getting some value from the former sixth round selection.

G/T Caedan Wallace

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (70) blocking Carolina Panthers linebacker Luiji Vilain (43) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of the three remaining players from the 2024 draft class, Wallace spent his rookie season as a backup tackle and last year as a backup guard. Both years, the former Penn State pick didn't see the field much. The Patriots continued to retool their offensive line this offseason, bringing in Alijah Vera-Tucker (guard) and James Hudson (swing tackle) in free agency.

There's really no room for Wallace anywhere on the line, at least not as a starter just yet. If the Patriots feel comfortable with how their group looks, and how the draft board may start to fall (depending on if they want to approach the right tackle spot), Wallace could be a player on the move.

DT Christian Barmore

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) and linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Here's the big one. Barmore has been one of the best players on New England's defense since being drafted in the second round in 2021. But off-the-field issues and health issues have limited his production and standing in New England. He signed a four-year contract with $41.8 million guaranteed, tying him to the roster through 2028. Maybe it's time for the Patriots to wipe the slate clean?

Milton Williams is already the top dog on that defensive line, and a stockpile of reserves (Eric Gregory, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III, Jeremiah Pharms Jr.) already wait in the wings. Maybe it's for a fourth round pick, maybe it's a seventh, maybe it's for a player. For Barmore, he could draw some serious consideration from a DT-needy team later this month.

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