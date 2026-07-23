The Biggest Question Nobody Is Asking About The Patriots (And How They Answer It)

On the opening kickoff of last year's preaseason, then-rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson took it to the house. The New England Patriots had gotten their first on-field look at the second round pick, and it seemed like they also got a look at their new kick returner.

Instead, because they didn't want to risk an injury and ruin his offensive production, the Patriots shelved Henderson as a kick returner during the regular season. That job went to Antonio Gibson, who would go on to tear his ACL in Week 5 at Buffalo.

The Patriots had some constant changes at the position after Gibson's injury, including dipping back in the Henderson pool later in the postseason. Wide receivers Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams both got cracks, as did practice squad running back D'Ernest Johnson. But nothing seemed to really stick.

So the Patriots have some questions to answer this summer, especially about who will go back to return kicks in 2026. It's not the positional battle that gets the most airtime, that would go to maybe running back or backup offensive tackle (first round rookie Caleb Lomu is fighting for that job).

Yet, it's one that could really impact New England's success.

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential KR Candidates This Summer:

Right now, the job is likely Chism's to lose. An undrafted rookie last year, Chism broke onto the scene as a slot receiver, but stuck around because of his ability to impact the game on special teams. He got the most returns by any Patriots player a year ago, and it could be the way he remains with the team in a crowded wide receiver room.

It could also be given to Williams, who popped in spurts last year with the ball in his hands. Ideally, the Patriots would love to have Williams remain an offensively-focused player because of ability to impact the game as a receiver. He has game-breaking speed and can work the sideline with the best of them.

He shined through what was a really cloudy rookie season for him production-wise.

"I love the way he played," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said last year. "He’s a speed guy, right? And then on top of that, in this new dynamic kickoff, you can’t really have any fear back there. You got to go and run through the smoke. And I felt like he did that, especially on that last kickoff return where he almost broke it for a touchdown."

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots could also decide to hand it over to Henderson or another running back on the roster. Henderson's breakaway speed was on full display in the preseason, but his capabilities out of the backfield likely impacts the depth in which the team would use him as a returner.

Jam Miller, the seventh round rookie out of Alabama, has experience on several special teams units and could also be an interesting add.

Maybe it goes to an undrafted receiver. The Patriots signed four of them following the draft and it could go to one of them (Kyle Dixon, Jimmy Kibble, Nick DeGennaro, Cameron Dorner). For now, it feels like it would be an incumbent player who'll take control in 2026.

Chism Can Take The Job And Run With It

Chism has experience at the NFL level returning kicks, and he racked up 383 yards as a rookie in 2025. As he enters his second training camp and what will turn into a slot receiver competition with DeMario Douglas, Chism needs to show off everything in his toolbox.

That includes returning kicks once again. He has the speed to impress, and the lateral quickness to make it a worthwhile experiment for the Patriots in 2026. Because the team went out and added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs for their offensive talents, Chism doesn't need to be called upon as often in the passing game.

If he can settle into his role as a kick returner and help rack up yardage that way, the Eastern Washington alum can continue being a fan favorite in New England for his second-straight season.

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