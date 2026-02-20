Patriots Kicker Honored By Hometown After Successful Rookie Year

After a rookie season that ended all the way with a trip to the Super Bowl, New England Patriots rookie kicker Andy Borregales finished his year with some hardware anyways.

Borregales -- a Miami native and Miami Hurricane alum -- was honored with a certificate from his hometown in Florida, celebrating his run as New England's kicker and becoming the first Venezuelan player to suit up for a Super Bowl.

"As someone that is representing our city of Doral at a level that a lot of young people always dream to be and dream to play, you represent what I always like to call a lot of sacrifices," Doral councilman Rafael Pineyro, who was also born in Venezuela, told Borregales at the ceremony.

The Patriots selected Borregales with the 182nd overall pick in last year's draft, and the rookie was immediately named the team's starting kicker. The year didn't start off too hot, with three misses in his first two games, but a Week 5 game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills helped settle him down. He ended the year with 27 field goals made in the regular season, and four made in the playoffs.

He also became the first person from Venezuela not just to make the Super Bowl, but to ever suit up in a regular season game for New England. Former kicker Alan Pringle was born in Venezuela and signed with the team in April of 1976, but was released before the season.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"It's a great honor," Borregales said to Pineyro. "I want to thank you and your family. Really just this whole community. Like you said, I was raised here, I had my childhood here. Fond memories. There's a lot of perserverance and dedication."

Borregales also set more Patriots records during his first year in New England. During the team's 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, he booted a 59-yard field goal to close the first half -- setting the new record for longest-made field goal in Gillette Stadium history, and third-longest in franchise history. His strong and accurate leg was part of the reason why he was selected as the first kicker in the draft, and why the Patriots have such high hopes for him in the upcoming years.

This isn't the first award Borregales is taking home after his 2025 campaign. He was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12 after going 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points in the team's slim, 26-20 win at Cincinnati.

