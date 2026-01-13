Patriots Rookie Kicker Proves Stability in Win

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — When the New England Patriots offense looked to by stymied by a potent Los Angeles Chargers pass with during the teams’ Wild Card Round showdown at Gillette Stadium, they turned to rookie kicker Andy Borregales for stability — as well as points.

Borregales, whom the Patriots selected at pick No. 182 in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has become a fan favorite in short order. With the offense struggling to convert in meaningful scoring situations of their eventual 16-3 victory over the Bolts, the Pats’ rookie was the steady presence. Borregales converted on kicks from 23, 35 and 39 yards for a total of nine points.

In short, he was exactly what the Patriots needed until their offense was able to put six points on the board in the fourth quarter via a 28-yard Drake Maye touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry — a point which head coach Mike Vrabel shared with reporters during his postgame press conference.

“I think that first of all, his demeanor, I think, has been great. It's been consistent,” Vrabel said of Borregales. “Just keep kicking, keep learning, practicing, kicking in the elements and kicking on a different side. It doesn't really seem that things affect him. So, again, all the credit to Andy for remaining consistent mentally. He has made some big kicks for us, so I'm sure that that's helped his confidence.”

Borregales Has Become a Steady Presence for Patriots

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) makes a kick out of the hold from New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Having used valuable draft capital to secure his services, the Patriots made it clear that Borregales was entering the season with great expectations on his shoulders. After narrowly winning a fierce training camp battle with veteran John Parker Romo, he drew the ire of his critics by missing a Week 1 field goal attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as a pair of extra point attempts in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Still, Borregales stayed the course. As a result, he has since delivered on several key kicks, including a game-winning 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to give the Pats a Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The University of Miami product finished the season having made 27 of 32 attempts (84.4%), including 4-of-4 from 50+ yards.

In the final analysis, Borregales’ draft status may continue to keep him in the crosshairs of Patriots fans — even deep into the playoffs. After all, the native Venezuelan knows that there is much work to be done to write his name into the same hallowed tomes as Adam Vinatieri, Stephen Gostowski, Gino Cappelletti and others.

For now, he will understandably bask in the glow the role he played in his first NFL playoff victory … at least, until the Patriots hit the practice fields to begin their preparations for their Divisional Round showdown this weekend in Foxborough.

