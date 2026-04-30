Way-Too-Early Patriots 2027 Mock Draft — And Why It Already Matters

The New England Patriots just wrapped up their draft this year, so naturally, it's time to flash forward an entire calendar year to 2027. Why? Because it's never too early, that's why.

In what was considered a relatively weaker draft class than most years, the Patriots did a good job of adding productive players to play rotational roles. They ideally don't need first round offensive tackle Caleb Lomu to play a large role in 2026. They also don't need giant outputs from cornerback Karon Prunty and linebacker Namdi Obiazor, who were both selected on the third day.

That still doesn't stop the Patriots from trying to nail each pick. It just means in what felt like a superstar-less draft, New England was able to pick and choose where they wanted to attack each round.

"If we do our job and we do everything right, we're going to be able to get a good player with every pick, and that's our intention," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters in his pre-draft press conference. "I feel that way about every draft. No matter what happens, there are always avenues and ways to improve the team."

That mindset could change in 2027. Many draft pundits predict next season's crop of rookies could blow the door off of this year's, so why not take a look at who the Patriots could add one year in the future?

Round 1: Jelani McDonald, S (Texas)

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

McDonald, a 6-foot-6 senior, is coming off a productive season as a starter for the Longhorns. He forced three turnovers in the team's first three games in 2025 and logged a career-high 80 tackles as well. The well-seasoned McDonald can parlay another great season in the SEC into a first round grade.

He also had three interceptions last season, something that Patriots new Kevin Byard excels at. He's only on a one-year deal, though, so a longterm replacement could be in order.

Round 2: Mateen Ibirogba, DT (Texas Tech)

Texas Tech's Mateen Ibirogba goes through warmups during spring football practice, Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patriots lost Khyiris Tonga in free agency this past offseason, and didn't draft a replacement for 2026. That's why the team can add a run stuffer in the 2027 draft -- at a value spot too. Ibirogba, the Wake Forest transfer, played 451 snaps at a redshirt junior before heading to Texas Tech.

If he continues to improve, grow into his frame and keep showing out on special teams, Ibirogba would be a nice addition to a defensive line that already boasts Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.

Round 3: Alani Noa, OG (USC)

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) provides coverage against Michigan State Spartans linebacker Darius Snow (23) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

New England drafted two offensive tackles in 2026, but didn't pick a guard. With Mike Onwenu -- the team's starting right guard -- set to hit free agency after this season, that's a big deal. Speaking of big, USC's Noa is massive. The 6-foot-3, 315 pound guard weighs roughly 35 pounds less than Onwenu, but those can be added on.

Ever since he started as a true freshman for the Trojans in 2023, Noa has been a staple in their offensive line. Last season, he was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after making 10 starts -- all at right guard.

Why It Matters Right Now:

Sure, the Patriots could mix and match their roster before next April rolls around. That will certainly happen. But until that happens, we can only take what the roster is at face value. Patriots hitting free agency will be the biggest factor in how the team addresses the 2027 draft.

So with several key players hitting free agency at these positions, it would be smart to attack these spots. Byard is set to hit the open market after signing in March. Onwenu's expiring contract is cause for concern if it doesn't lead to an extension. For the defensive tackle position, the Patriots added Miami UDFA David Blay to the room, and that was it.

While their needs could drastically change throughout the season, those three areas are places to look at for future improvement.

Yes, it's early. So early that we don't even know how the recent draft picks will even perform. They haven't even arrived in New England for rookie minicamp yet, for crying out loud!

While the fans are prepping for this season, it's safe to assume the scouting department is already getting their ducks lined up in a row for what can come by next April.

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