The New England Patriots have a great chance of snapping a two-game losing streak with a win over the 1-9 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Before they do that, they're making some roster moves.

The team announced Saturday afternoon that offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was officially activated off of injured reserve and added to the 53-man roster. The Patriots' starting left guard had missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, but returned to practice this week.

To make room for Vera-Tucker on the active roster, the Patriots placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Additionally, defensive tackle Eric Gregory was temporarily elevated from the practice squad to the game day roster.

Here's a look at how these moves can help the Patriots when they take the field for Week 12 on the road.

Big Returning Starter Up Front

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) do a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vera-Tucker got injured against the New York Jets back in Week 6, and since then, the Patriots have had to roll out several options at left guard (Ben Brown, Walter Rouse, Greg Van Roten). Now getting the free agent signing back in the fold, that should help with the overall cohesion of the ground attack.

Since coming over from the Jets in the offseason, Vera-Tucker has been a really good player for the Patriots on an offensive line that's had its ups and downs. Injuries have certainly played a big part in that, but the offense just hasn't clicked since injuries have struck.

This week, Vera-Tucker returned to practice and began his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

"I think it's good to try to get all those guys back that were in the lineup at one point in time," head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. "So, I think that that's always positive, to try to get everybody back that was in the starting lineup or had played a lot of football for us. So again, we'll see how he responds, but I think he's had a good week coming back off the return to play. He worked hard to get back, like everybody else that's been out."

The Patriots downgraded wide receiver Romeo Doubs to out on Friday, meaning his return off of IR will have to wait at least another week.

Clearing Room on Active Roster

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) tries to makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the first half at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yet again, the Patriots are forced to put Brown on IR with a leg injury. After missing four games earlier in the year because of a high-ankle sprain, and then missing two more with a knee issue, the Patriots will be without their top wide receiver as he tries to recover from a hamstring injury.

Brown, after missing Weeks 8 and 9, returned to the field against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. He was tackled by the legs in the second half and would leave the game after a short stint in the blue medical tent. He wouldn't return to the game and wasn't spotted at any of the Patriots' three practices this week.

It's been an awful season for the Patriots' big-time offseason acquisition, who'll now have to sit out for yet another chunk of games. To this point, Brown has played in just four games and caught 11 passes for 128 yards. If he's to return at all in 2026, the Patriots would need to use their final IR return designation on him — something they've already done with him this year.

Adding Some Depth at DT

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Eric Gregory (95) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Christian Barmore missing the final practice of the week with a knee injury, the Patriots are adding some depth to the defenisve line just in case.

They're promoting Gregory, who's set to make his season debut with the Patriots. Last year after being claimed off of waivers, Gregory played in six games and made eight tackles.

He was one of several defensive linemen released during roster cuts back in August, but signed back to the practice squad after clearing initial waivers. He's yet to be elevated to the gameday roster this season.

Gregory played in all three of New England's preseason games this summer and recorded five tackles. He'll line up alongside Barmore, Milton Williams, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, DaQuan Jones and Leonard Taylor III tomorrow.

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